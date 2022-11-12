ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

elisportsnetwork.com

Michigan defeats Nebraska: Wolverines defense No. 1 in country | The Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. He talked about the Wolverines’ defense dominance and how they exceeded his expectations. Michigan also has a strong offense when it comes to running the ball according to Klatt. The question remains about if J.J. McCarthy’s passing game has developed.
LINCOLN, NE
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Ex-top recruit Bates has 30 in E. Michigan debut

In his first game with Eastern Michigan, former top prospect Emoni Bates showed his promise while scoring 30 points against No. 22 Michigan. In his first game with Eastern Michigan, former top prospect Emoni Bates showed his promise while scoring 30 points against No. 22 Michigan. This post was originally...
YPSILANTI, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

State Volleyball: 2B La Conner tops Colfax for 7th Championship Title

The 2B State Volleyball tournament came in with several teams eyeing that top prize and the Kalama Chinooks were the top seed followed by Manson. However, the 3 time defending Champions the La Conner Braves were the 3 seed and they weren’t ready to give up the top spot. Colfax checked in as the 4 seed and in the end the selection committee was spot on with their final 4 but just backwards.
COLFAX, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
POST FALLS, ID

