elisportsnetwork.com
Drew Timme leads Gonzaga past Michigan State in Armed Forces Carrier Classic
Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the game, played aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.
elisportsnetwork.com
Michigan defeats Nebraska: Wolverines defense No. 1 in country | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. He talked about the Wolverines’ defense dominance and how they exceeded his expectations. Michigan also has a strong offense when it comes to running the ball according to Klatt. The question remains about if J.J. McCarthy’s passing game has developed.
KHQ Right Now
Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick
Yes, this was a bit of a gimmick game, played on the flight deck of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in San Diego Bay. That only made the win an even more spectacular showcase for Gonzaga basketball. For much of Friday early evening, one of the few positives GU could...
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State
Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
Photos: Greater Spokane League still alive! Gonzaga Prep makes best of road trip to Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Noah Holman's tiebreaking touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Gonzaga Prep the lead for good, and the Bullpups held on for a 40-27 victory Saturday over Kamiakin in the opening round of the WIAA Class 4A tournament at Lampson Stadium. Holman's 1-yard score gave the ...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
elisportsnetwork.com
Ex-top recruit Bates has 30 in E. Michigan debut
In his first game with Eastern Michigan, former top prospect Emoni Bates showed his promise while scoring 30 points against No. 22 Michigan. In his first game with Eastern Michigan, former top prospect Emoni Bates showed his promise while scoring 30 points against No. 22 Michigan. This post was originally...
Gonzaga Prep's ground game means business - and the Bullpups churn out victory over Kamiakin
KENNEWICK, Wash. - In battle between Gonzaga Prep’s rushing attack against Kamiakin’s air show, it was the visiting Bullpups’ Lilomaiava Mikaele and teammates who came out top. Mikaele rushed 30 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as No. 10 seed Gonzaga Prep beat No. 7 Kamiakin, 40-27, ...
KREM
U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln crew excited to see the fruits of their labor in the Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO, California — This week, the flight deck of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln has been transformed from holding 42 aircrafts to a makeshift 5,000 seat stadium for Friday’s Armed Forces Classic game between No. 2 Gonzaga and Michigan State. The aircraft carrier will go from launching fighter...
elisportsnetwork.com
State Volleyball: 2B La Conner tops Colfax for 7th Championship Title
The 2B State Volleyball tournament came in with several teams eyeing that top prize and the Kalama Chinooks were the top seed followed by Manson. However, the 3 time defending Champions the La Conner Braves were the 3 seed and they weren’t ready to give up the top spot. Colfax checked in as the 4 seed and in the end the selection committee was spot on with their final 4 but just backwards.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
KTVB
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
