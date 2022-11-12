ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope

REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities

On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA

