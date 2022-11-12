Read full article on original website
Spartans surrender most points in a game this year in loss to Aztecs
After San Jose State (6-3, 4-2 MW) finally got off to a fast offensive start and a 14-0 lead over San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 MW) in the first quarter, the Spartans went to sleep in a 43-27 loss. It’s the most points the Spartans have given up this year....
3 keys to BYU basketball’s close loss to No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team led the 19th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs but faltered down the stretch.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
San Diego ranked top digital city in US, survey shows
Technological advancement in San Diego is being honored, as the city Thursday received a top three digital ranking in the country for the sixth consecutive year from the Center for Digital Government's 2022 Digital Cities Survey, officials announced.
Eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened following accident
All eastbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge have reopened, said the City of Coronado in a follow-up tweet around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
USC Study: Apartment Rents Will Rise Faster Over Next 2 Years in San Diego Than in LA, OC
Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities
On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico
SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico. A few weeks ago, a three-person crew from San Diego was chartered to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.
‘Pesos’: La Jollan authors his memoirs of growing up the son of ‘one of the most corrupt guys’ in Mexico
La Jolla resident Pietro La Greca Jr.'s first book reads like a crime novel about the Mexican mafia set in familiar places such as Scripps Memorial Hospital and Manhattan of La Jolla in the Empress Hotel. But he says it’s all true. “Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a...
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Makin Island Ready Group with 13th MEU Quietly Deploys from Naval Base San Diego
The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and its ready group quietly departed Naval Base San Diego on Election Day for deployment in the Indo-Pacific Region. The ready group includes the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage and the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton.
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
