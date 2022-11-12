Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO