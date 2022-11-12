ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

UVA’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of slain teammates

Virginia’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of their slain teammates, services that will stretch across three states. “The [NCAA] rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

The 3-point field goal threat is alive and well for Virginia

Inside of an offense with the dynamics that coach Tony Bennett employs, the respite of the 3-point field goal will always be a key for the Virginia Cavaliers to attack their opponents. However, last season was a tough year from behind the 3-point line, as Virginia shot only 32.3 percent...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA women's basketball opens 1-0 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's basketball is now 1-0 in ACC play for first time since 2017 after taking down Wake Forest 72-52. The victory also marks the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the 'Hoos have opened the season with 3 back to back wins. Wake Forest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference

Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Statements from UVA coach Tony Elliott and AD Carla Williams

Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody

3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

