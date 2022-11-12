Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA: no decision on Saturday’s game being played as of Tuesday afternoon
In the wake of Sunday night’s triple murder of three University of Virginia football players, the school hasn’t announced a decision on whether the final two games of the season will be played. The question came up during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference with head coach Tony Elliott and...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of slain teammates
Virginia’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of their slain teammates, services that will stretch across three states. “The [NCAA] rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting
Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting
Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA's football team.
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
jerryratcliffe.com
The 3-point field goal threat is alive and well for Virginia
Inside of an offense with the dynamics that coach Tony Bennett employs, the respite of the 3-point field goal will always be a key for the Virginia Cavaliers to attack their opponents. However, last season was a tough year from behind the 3-point line, as Virginia shot only 32.3 percent...
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
cbs19news
UVA women's basketball opens 1-0 in ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's basketball is now 1-0 in ACC play for first time since 2017 after taking down Wake Forest 72-52. The victory also marks the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the 'Hoos have opened the season with 3 back to back wins. Wake Forest...
Wisconsin Sends Players Home Following Tragic Virginia Football News
The college football world woke up to devastating news on Monday morning. Three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team on Sunday night, the university has now confirmed. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed ...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia shuts out Fairleigh Dickinson 4-0 in NCAA opening round
The third-seeded Virginia women’s soccer team sealed the deal with a three-goal second half on the way to a 4-0 shutout of Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 7’ – Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) 60’ –...
streakingthelawn.com
Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
jerryratcliffe.com
Statements from UVA coach Tony Elliott and AD Carla Williams
Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
Father of ex-UVA football player accused of shooting 3 students speaks out
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father spoke out after officials said his son is suspected of fatally shooting three current UVA football players and wounding two others at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip.
WAVY News 10
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Comments / 0