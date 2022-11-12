Australia live news: PM appoints former Macquarie Bank boss Nicholas Moore as special envoy to south-east Asia

Read full article on original website
Related
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
The Kremlin is offering rare praise for the United States, applauding President Joe Biden's "restrained" reaction to reports about a Russian-made missile landing in Poland
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president cancelled
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping has been cancelled amid disruption caused to the G20 summit in Indonesia after a missile strike in Poland.Downing Street blamed timetable disruption resulting from the shock incident for squeezing the Xi talks out of the PM’s schedule, but declined to say which side had cancelled the meeting.Plans for the meeting on the margins of the Bali summit, announced at the last minute on Tuesday, sparked alarm among Conservative China hawks, who feared Mr Sunak was going soft on Beijing.It came after Mr Sunak signalled that he would not press ahead...
Russia accuses Ukraine of Poland missile blast
Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a deadly blast in Poland, with Belgium saying it was probably caused by Kyiv's air defences firing at Moscow's incoming missiles. The conflict has caused deep unease in Poland where memories of Soviet domination are still raw.
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
World Cup organisers apologise to ‘mistakenly interrupted’ Danish broadcast crew
The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to their break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022: 63% of Business Leaders Believe Commercialised Quantum Computing to Hit the Market in Five Years
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Today, OpenOcean, a leading European venture capital firm, IQM Quantum Computers, a European leader in quantum computers, and Lakestar, the leading European technology investor, have released the OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report, in association with The Quantum Insider (TQI). The report shows that 91% of business leaders are investing or planning to invest in quantum computing, a field in which private investment has grown 500% from a total of $0.4 billion in 2017 to $2.2 billion in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005481/en/ OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
msn.com
Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material’
Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film Joyland, saying that it contains “highly objectionable material”. Joyland is a fictional story set in Lahore about a middle-class family in which a wheelchair-bound yet severe patriarch rules over his two sons and daughters-in-law. He wants his kids to give...
msn.com
Oil prices ease as China COVID concerns outweigh supply woes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer that outweighed concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply. Brent crude futures dropped by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to...
Poland Missile Strike—What We Know and What We Don't
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has called the missile strike "a very significant escalation" amid the ongoing war in his country.
Today is: National Button Day
Although there are many kinds of buttons, by most accounts National Button Day celebrates buttons that are used on clothing, for ornamentation or as fasteners. The first buttons were used for ornamentation and seals, and have been found in the Indus River Valley (c. 2800-2600 BCE), China (c. 2000-1500 BCE), and ancient Rome. Buttons that function as fasteners, along with buttonholes, didn't come about until the 13th century, where they first appeared in Germany, and spread throughout Europe. They have been made from almost every material, their composition often reflecting the popular materials of the era in which they were made. Today they are most often constructed out of hard plastic, metals, seashells, or wood. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Button Day
msn.com
Dow ekes out gain, stocks end higher on signs of easing inflation, but Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies
U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, but off the session’s best levels, after more data suggested inflation may be slowing and mega-retailer Walmart offered a rosier annual forecast. The Dow turned negative earlier in the session after the Associated Press reported that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two...
msn.com
Dow turns negative in afternoon trade Tuesday after report of Russian missiles hitting NATO member Poland
U.S. stocks trimmed earlier gains, with the Dow turning negative, after a news report indicated Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO member. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137 points, or 0.4%, to trade near 33,388, a decline from its near 34,000 intraday trading peak, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% higher, both well off the session's best levels. Stocks appeared to be reacting to a news report that a senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.
Comments / 0