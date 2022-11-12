CHICAGO (AP) — A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in the store, authorities said. The shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO