EKU Sports
Women’s Hoops Claims 50th Anniversary Battle Over Morehead State
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky women's basketball (2-1) outscored Morehead State (0-3) by a score of 64-55 on Sunday night inside Baptist Health Arena, claiming the 50th anniversary battle between the two programs dating back to 1972. Alice Recanati led the Colonels with 14 points on 5-of-9 (.555) shooting...
EKU Sports
EKU's 1971-72 NCAA Tournament Team To Be Honored In December
RICHMOND, Ky. – The 1971-72 Eastern Kentucky NCAA Tournament team will be honored on Dec. 17 in conjunction with the Colonels' game against Radford. The game against Radford starts at 2 p.m. The 1971-72 team will be honored during halftime. Coached by Guy Strong, the 1971-72 Colonels finished the...
EKU Sports
Colonels Drop Road Contest At Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – EKU dropped its final road game of the regular season on Saturday at Jacksonville State, falling 42-17 to the Gamecocks. Parker McKinney set EKU's single-season records for pass completions and passing yards in the loss, going 26-of-37 for 309 yards. He now has 253 completions for 3,060 yards this season, breaking his own record of 229 completions last season and Josh Greco's mark of 2,861 yards set in 2005.
EKU Sports
Cross Country Men Finish Sixth While Women Claim 12th At NCAA Southeast Regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams competed in the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, where the men finished in sixth place with 143 points while the women had 336 points leading to a 12th place finish. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The...
EKU Sports
Women’s Tennis Finishes Their Fall Season At ITA Fall Circuit
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished their fall season at the ITA Fall Circuit this weekend. Emmeline Polevoi competed for the Colonels. CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished their fall season at the ITA Fall Circuit this weekend. Emmeline Polevoi competed for the Colonels.
Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati during visit to Kentucky
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.
WKYT 27
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died. Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning. “The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football coach,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
EKU Sports
EKU Athletics Announces Historic Partnership With Nike, BSN SPORTS
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Athletics today announced that it has entered a five-year partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS. Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to the Colonels while outfitting all EKU student-athletes and coaches in Nike competitive gear. "EKU Athletics...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
