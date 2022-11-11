Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Slapped! Watch Nate Diaz slap Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281
Deja vu all over again? Dillon Danis just got Stockton slapped in “The Big Apple.”. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, and current free agent, Nate Diaz, slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier caps off instant classic against Michael Chandler with third round submission
NEW YORK – The feature bout of UFC 281 between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler promised to be one of the best fights of the event, and it certainly met, and perhaps even exceeded expectations. The sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden was louder than ever for this one,...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Ex-MMA fighter Anthony Rumble Johnson dies – dead at 38
Former MMA fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday. Rumble had been battling an illness for over a year prior to his death. Numerous tributes came in for the former UFC contender. Johnson was a successful wrestler in high...
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes fall at UFC 281
Jon Jones may not be fighting in UFC until sometime in 2023, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the sport, and those within it who have talked trash at him over the years. As UFC 281 raged inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., last night...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on tonight? How to watch, buy 2022 exhibition boxing fight
Deji, the brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, finally won his first boxing bout in August when he knocked out Fousey in his fourth attempt at a win. With momentum on his side, the YouTuber is ready to face the ultimate challenge in Floyd Mayweather. Deji and Mayweather will fight...
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji results: Mayweather claims dominant sixth-round win, Jake Paul tees off on Fury family
As many could have predicted, Floyd Mayweather claimed a dominant sixth-round win against Youtuber Deji, winning via TKO after a stoppage from the referee. Mayweather was in complete control the whole time, toying with Deji and also engaging with the crowd, Deji's corner, and at times the referee. But once...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
ng-sportingnews.com
UK Championship 2022: Results, schedule, tickets and prize money as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump headline snooker tournament
Zhao Xintong came into the tournament looking to defend the title he won for the first time last year but suffered a shock opening round UK Championship exit at the hands of Sam Craigie. Ronnie O'Sullivan, whose seven titles give him the record number of wins at this event, will...
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji results: Tommy Fury decisions Rolly Lambert in snoozefest beneath shower of boos and Jake Paul trash talk
Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert squared off in a 175-pound boxing match today (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the co-main event of the “Mayweather vs. Deji” pay-per-view event. Fury circled and stuck jabs to begin the fight. The fighters were...
Legendary UFC Star Has Reportedly Died At 38
A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 38 on Sunday afternoon. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, one of the most-talented fighters in UFC history, has died following a lengthy battle with an illness this weekend. "Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old....
ng-sportingnews.com
Who should I support at World Cup 2022? Ten ways to pick your team at Qatar tournament
After over four years of waiting, another FIFA World Cup is finally here. The 2022 tournament will take place in Qatar with many of the world's best players vying for the biggest football trophy of them all as the group stage begins at the end of this week. With only...
stillrealtous.com
Match Stopped After AEW Star Suffers Injury
The stars of AEW are always keeping busy and over the weekend Abadon competed for Staten Island, NY’s Warriors of Wrestling promotion. However, Abadon unfortunately suffered an injury during the match. PWInsider.com reports that Abadon’s match had to be stopped after she went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace...
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
