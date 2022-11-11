ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
KRMG

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset

NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”

Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center

WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
The Spun

Legendary UFC Star Has Reportedly Died At 38

A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 38 on Sunday afternoon. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, one of the most-talented fighters in UFC history, has died following a lengthy battle with an illness this weekend. "Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old....
stillrealtous.com

Match Stopped After AEW Star Suffers Injury

The stars of AEW are always keeping busy and over the weekend Abadon competed for Staten Island, NY’s Warriors of Wrestling promotion. However, Abadon unfortunately suffered an injury during the match. PWInsider.com reports that Abadon’s match had to be stopped after she went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace...
