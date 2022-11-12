Saquon Barkley says he has advantage recruiting Odell Beckham back to Giants: ‘I don’t have to tweet at him’

Read full article on original website
Saquon Barkley: Odell Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'
Arguably the biggest key to the New York Giants’ success this season has been Saquon Barkley. Through eight games, Barkley has put the team on his back, creating quite the Comeback Player of the Year Award campaign for himself. The Giants have been winning with sub-par talent at the...
Saquon Barkley: 'I want to be a Giant for life'
The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley negotiated a contract extension during the bye week but were reportedly “not close” on coming to an agreement. The failure to get a deal done didn’t hinder Barkley one tiny bit. He carried the ball a career-high 35 times on Sunday and finished the game with 160 yards and one touchdown.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes to Sign Contract by End of November
The free agent receiver has a lengthy list of suitors as the race to sign him heats up.
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
Cowboys executive Stephen Jones speaks on free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
As free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to work his way back from the ACL injury that ended his first appearance in the Super Bowl after only a quarter and a half, rumors have run rampant on where his next destination will be. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke recently on the NFL’s Sirius XM channel about the desire he has to bring Beckham to Dallas, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
WGMD Radio
Steelers’ TJ Watts says he will make long-awaited return against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they start the second half of their season. Four-time Pro-Bowler T.J. Watt told reporters on Friday that he expects to be on the field during the Steelers’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 with a pectoral injury.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs beat Jaguars behind Patrick Mahomes’ four-touchdown performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the league leader in touchdown passes after totaling four in the 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Mahomes now has 21 touchdown passes through nine games as he went 26 for 35 for 331 yards (with an interception mixed in) to lead the Chiefs’ offense on another fantastic performance at home.
