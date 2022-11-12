Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reviews Vanderbilt loss amid fan frustration, admits there are 'no excuses'
Mark Stoops understands there is fan frustration across Kentucky after the Wildcats turned in a dismal performance in the loss to Vanderbilt. At his Monday press conference, Stoops said there are “no excuses” and gave credit to Vanderbilt for outplaying and outcoaching UK. “We had chances but put...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins
As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | John Calipari is flexing on college basketball again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The loss to Saint Peter's should have shaken the recruiting mojo of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team. How do you lose an NCAA Tournament game to a low major program that lost six games in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and finished three games behind Iona — when the UK roster featured college basketball's consensus player of the year? That's ugly.
wymt.com
Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt. Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll. The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven. Kentucky will face...
Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati during visit to Kentucky
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Madison County, KY
If you're looking for a great place to explore, Madison County in Kentucky is the perfect destination. In 1788, Madison County was established and named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to honor him. The county has a rich culture which can be discovered in its...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
wymt.com
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
WKYT 27
Beshear makes announcement about medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about medical cannabis. Watch live above at 2 p.m. ET.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Owen County Shooting
Owen County, Ky. (11/11/2022) –On Thursday November 10, 2022 at approximately 3:28 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a subject having been shot. Owen County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene. The deputies determined that David Blackburn of Owen County had been shot in the legs after an altercation. Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Mr. Blackburn was transported to the hospital via Air Evac where he was treated for his injuries.
