ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Fans React To T.J. Watt Playing On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back a gigantic piece of their defense with the return of T. J. Watt. Watt is an anchor of the Steelers defense, as his pass rushing abilities disrupt offenses. With him making his return on Sunday, plenty of fans are reacting to his comeback. So...
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints

After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick OUT vs Saints

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would be out versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday due to appendicitis. Pittsburgh got injured safety Damontae Kazee back from IR this week so he along with second-year safety Tre Norwood will work together to replace Fitzpatrick in the starting lineup next to Terrell Edmunds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Watt’s presence provides Steelers with a glimmer of hope

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damontae Kazee had heard the stories about T.J. Watt. The almost maniacal ferocity the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker brought to practice. The way the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 wreaked havoc. The intensity the game’s best edge rusher brought to every snap, an intensity that compelled his teammates to match.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy