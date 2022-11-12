Read full article on original website
A 9-year-old boy was one of two people stabbed in a knife attack in a Target store in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot dead by a security guard who confronted the attacker, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said. Moore said the incident, which he described as an “unprovoked” and “heinous act,” started at around 6:40 p.m. when the assailant repeatedly told the boy “he was going to stab him and kill him.” The boy tried to get away but the suspect “without any further provocation” attacked the child, stabbing him in the back with a kitchen knife taken from the store. The suspect then stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest while still inside the store. The guard then fatally shot the suspect in the stomach. The boy suffered a deep cut and was in critical but stable condition Tuesday night, Moore said, adding that the woman was having surgery for her stab wound. Read it at CNN
