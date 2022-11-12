Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Jaylen Brown attacks Nike after co-founder announces it’ll likely cut ties with Kyrie Irving
When Nike co-founder Phil Knight revealed that the company would likely end its relationship with Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a former Celtics teammate of his appeared to come to his defense. Jaylen Brown criticized Nike on Twitter not long after Knight made the statement. “Since when did Nike care about...
When Kyrie Irving Could Return To Nets Starting Lineup
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai announced on Friday that he met with Kyrie Irving, paving the way for the All-Star guard's eventual return to the hardwood. "Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai wrote. "We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.
NBA Insiders Reportedly Interpret LeBron James' Tweet As A Sign He's Open To Reunion With Kyrie Irving
LeBron James may still be open to teaming up with Kyrie Irving after anti-semitic scandal.
Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed
Kyrie Irving's return date may have become a bit clearer.
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win
The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
The Latest on Jaylen Brown's Status for Monday's Celtics-Thunder Game
After suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter of the Celtics' 131-112 win over the Nuggets Friday, a left knee contusion kept Jaylen Brown out of Saturday's matchup in Detroit. Despite Brown's absence, Boston emerged from Little Caesars Arena with a 117-108 victory against a Pistons team ...
Kyrie Irving 'Has Work to Do' Before Returning to Nets
The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.
LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving “Should Be Able To Play” After Apologizing
LeBron James feels Kyrie Irving’s apology for his recent anti-semitic controversy was enough, and that he should be able to return and play ball following his suspension. On Thursday (Nov. 10), James took to Twitter to express his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and express that he feels what Irving has been asked to complete to “get back on the floor” is “excessive.”More from VIBE.comLeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk UpdateKareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Kyrie Irving Being "Used To Promote Hatred"Shaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business Partners “I told you guys that I...
Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner...
Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
NFL committed to ‘at least’ four regular-season games in Germany through 2025, commish says
One day before the NFL kicks off its first-ever game in Germany, the league announced its plans for more games there over the next three years. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Munich on Saturday that the league will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The...
