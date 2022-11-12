LeBron James feels Kyrie Irving’s apology for his recent anti-semitic controversy was enough, and that he should be able to return and play ball following his suspension. On Thursday (Nov. 10), James took to Twitter to express his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and express that he feels what Irving has been asked to complete to “get back on the floor” is “excessive.”More from VIBE.comLeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk UpdateKareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Kyrie Irving Being "Used To Promote Hatred"Shaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business Partners “I told you guys that I...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO