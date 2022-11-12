ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, NY

ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

When Kyrie Irving Could Return To Nets Starting Lineup

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai announced on Friday that he met with Kyrie Irving, paving the way for the All-Star guard's eventual return to the hardwood. "Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai wrote. "We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving 'Has Work to Do' Before Returning to Nets

The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving “Should Be Able To Play” After Apologizing

LeBron James feels Kyrie Irving’s apology for his recent anti-semitic controversy was enough, and that he should be able to return and play ball following his suspension. On Thursday (Nov. 10), James took to Twitter to express his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and express that he feels what Irving has been asked to complete to “get back on the floor” is “excessive.”More from VIBE.comLeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk UpdateKareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Kyrie Irving Being "Used To Promote Hatred"Shaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business Partners “I told you guys that I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

