Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
Lakeway PD looking for man who rammed into police cruiser, hit officer

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are looking for a man who rammed into a police cruiser and backed into an officer standing outside of one. Investigators believe the suspect is in the North Austin area. On Monday morning, Lakeway PD received a report about a suspicious incident in the Rough...
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
