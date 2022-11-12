Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
FireRescue1
Video: Texas 'fire dog' opens FD’s doors to let in locked-out first responder
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A golden retriever was caught on video opening a locked door to the city’s public safety building and letting in a first responder who was unable to get inside. The Georgetown Fire Department’s fire dog Koda was caught on surveillance video excitedly wagging her tail...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway PD looking for man who rammed into police cruiser, hit officer
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are looking for a man who rammed into a police cruiser and backed into an officer standing outside of one. Investigators believe the suspect is in the North Austin area. On Monday morning, Lakeway PD received a report about a suspicious incident in the Rough...
Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment
APD said it's a family violence situation, and the suspect is refusing to come out.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash. Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd. The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is...
KXAN
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
Lakeway Police searching for suspect of stolen car
Lakeway PD tweeted officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.
House fire in southwest Austin sends person to hospital
AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
Police investigate threats of explosions at 4 Texas State University buildings
A stack of flyers with "unsubstantiated threats of possible explosions" were found in a Texas State University building Tuesday morning, according to Texas State Police.
Northbound lanes of I-35 closed in San Marcos after multivehicle crash
The crash is near the McCarty Lane exit, and crews are working to clear the scene.
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
KBTX.com
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
