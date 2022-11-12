Read full article on original website
getnews.info
A UK-based Company in Birmingham Has Launched a Revolutionary Platform to Reinvent How Brands Communicate with The Public
The Qiktell app takes online communication between businesses and consumers to a whole new level by providing multi-purpose brand communication. November 12, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – Qiktell is pleased to announce the launch of a new way for brands to improve communication with customers and people in general.
getnews.info
Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing
Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client’s brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson’s digital marketing expertise.
getnews.info
Now on Kickstarter, LogoCode, A Powerful New Marketing Tool for Businesses
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new mobile application turning business and brand logos into QR codes!. Mitch Hamlin, a small business owner and entrepreneur, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the production and release of LogoCode, a powerful new marketing tool for businesses and brands. LogoCode effectively turns logos and trademarks into rich QR codes, putting a wealth of information at one’s fingertips.
getnews.info
Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.1.1, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates exporting and printing from InDesign with hot folders processing, which allows workgroups to serve unlimited users by a single software installation. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS 13 Ventura.
AdWeek
Pinterest Extends Pinterest TV to Canada
Live shopping offering Pinterest TV made its debut in the U.S. last November, and Pinterest said Monday that content from the initiative can now be viewed in Canada, just in time to provide inspiration for the holiday shopping season. Pinterest TV enables brands and creators to showcase and tag products...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
getnews.info
AI Revolution in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Claims Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery And Multi-Layer Anti-Bot Tool Are Set to Change the Industry
The team at UCLIQ has taken a notable step toward helping other businesses target relevant traffic and detect fraudulent activity. The developers claim their platform, through its AI-Powered Traffic Delivery and Anti-Bot tool, will change the future of Performance Marketing. Today, artificial intelligence is driving the biggest changes in many...
getnews.info
Body404 Adds to its Collection of Indie Designers after Raising $6 Million in Pre-A Series Funding
Innovative global multi-brand shopping platform, Body404, continues to update its Chinese indie brands collection across different categories following a successful funding round led by BAI Capital. Chenfan Zhang and the rest of the team at Body404 are undoubtedly making giant strides in helping the budding generation of cosmopolitan designers across...
getnews.info
Oz Things launches online furniture store in Australia
Oz Things, a new player in the Australian online furniture market, has just launched on September 2022, with a massive range of products. With over 7,000 items on offer, and new items added weekly,. Oz Things is aiming to be the go-to destination for online furniture shopping in Australia. The...
hubpages.com
Various Ways to Earn Money by Providing Graphic Design
Refat is a writer, blogger, online activist, and information technology expert. If you're like most people, you probably don't have a lot of experience designing graphics. But that doesn't mean you can't make money by providing your services online. Graphic design is a growing industry that's only going to become more popular in the years to come.
salestechstar.com
Smart Engines Triples the Precision of the ID Documents Machine-Readable Zone Scanner
Smart Engines has unveiled a new generation of Smart Code Engine 1.12.0, a system for scanning the credit cards, QR codes and other barcodes, and MRZ of ID documents. The solution is used for convenient data entry when making check-in, tax refund or payments in mobile applications and Internet banks on smartphones. The Machine Reading Zone (MRZ) recognition of passport, visa, ID is applied worldwide.
getnews.info
Canada Visa Online: A New Service That Allows One To Apply For The Visa From Home
Starting today, canada-visa-online.org will be offering a new service: eTA Canada Visa. This travel authorization is required for travelers visiting Canada for business, tourism or transit purposes. With this new service, travelers will be able to apply for their visa online and receive it within minutes. There is no need to go through a third-party provider – everything can be done through our website. With eTA Canada Visa, travelers can rest assured that they have everything they need to enter Canada without any hassle.
getnews.info
Experience a Unique Online Shopping Experience with Luxe Apis
Become more environmentally conscious with this new shopping approach. Everyone loves a little shopping spree once in a while, especially during the holiday season. Whether it is done at a department store or online, that good feeling of walking away with a paper bag in hand or having something to look forward to at the doorstep is unbeatable. Luxe Apis was created for anyone who loves to shop and they are bringing a unique online experience for all customers, just in time for the season of gift giving.
getnews.info
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
getnews.info
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world’s first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
getnews.info
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
getnews.info
Bladder Pain Syndrome Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s “Bladder Pain Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bladder Pain Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bladder Pain Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
getnews.info
Dispatch Trucks Launches a Comprehensive Course on How to Become an Independent Freight Dispatcher Without Buying A Single Truck
The course teaches aspiring dispatchers how to succeed in the business, even if they have zero experience or knowledge about trucking. Dispatch Trucks, a leading freight dispatching education and training provider, has launched a series of courses designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs start their independent freight dispatching business and get out of the rat race. The Uplevel Dispatching Coaching Program is comprehensive but straightforward and is rich in practical insights, resources, proven systems, and step-by-step guides. It contains everything needed to take someone with zero freight dispatching experience into a full-fledged professional dispatcher.
getnews.info
Leading Hand Tools Manufacturer Kingsdun Has Completely Revamped The Traditional Screwdriver With The Launch Of Three New Products
The company is changing how people and industries use screwdrivers to do their jobs more effectively. Kingsdun, a leading manufacturer of hand tools, has launched three new designs to shake up the conventional screwdriver industry. Their three products are the Electric Cordless Screwdriver, Best Electric Precision Screwdriver, and the Professional Soldering Station. The tools offer long battery life and are resistant to dirt and corrosion. The new and improved drivers provide improved power regulation and pinpoint accuracy. They are compact, easy to use, and perfect for light-duty to medium tasks.
