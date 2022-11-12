ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

gopios.com

Pioneers Fall to Dubuque

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team fell to the University of Dubuque on Saturday night by the score of 53-68. Aaron Wafford led the group with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Justin Steinike added 14 points with for rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team of the Pioneer Tipoff Classic.
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Women’s Hoops Drops Close Contest with UW-SP

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Carroll University women's basketball team fell in its second-consecutive closely contested contest on Saturday night, falling to Wisconsin-Stevens Point 56-61. Olivia Rangel scored 15 points followed up by Allison Thompson's 12-point, 12 rebound performance, which earned her all-tournament honors. The Pioneers (1-2) and Pointers had...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
MADISON, WI
wissports.net

The 2022 State Football Finals are set

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A banner year for Washington County football

In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
gopios.com

Reddeman Selected as National Qualifier

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Elizabeth Reddeman of Carroll University women's cross country has been named an individual qualifier to the 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Cross Country Championships. This is Reddeman's first appearance at the National meet and Carroll's first participant since 2011. Reddeman, a graduate student from Poynette, Wisconsin, qualifies...
WAUKESHA, WI
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday

Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland

MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

We have the cold, and now we just wait for accumulating snow this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We reached a milestone Sunday morning with the temperatures. It was the first time in 200 days we dropped below freezing! Now we have the chill in the air, we focus our attention on accumulating snow coming our way this week, especially Tuesday into Thursday. Low pressure to the south and another system to the west will keep the forecast interesting. It's a little too soon to talk about accumulations exactly, but a few inches of wet snow are not out of the question. Any rain could reduce amounts, especially lakeside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE

