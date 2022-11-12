Read full article on original website
Pioneers Fall to Dubuque
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team fell to the University of Dubuque on Saturday night by the score of 53-68. Aaron Wafford led the group with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Justin Steinike added 14 points with for rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team of the Pioneer Tipoff Classic.
10th-ranked Warhawks win share of WIAC title with 79-10 win over Stevens Point
WHITEWATER, Wis. — And once again, Whitewater finishes the regular season as conference champions. The 10th-ranked Warhawks routed Stevens Point Saturday afternoon 79-10 to clinch a share of the WIAC title. Evan Lewandowski finished the day 5-5 for 106 yards with one touchdown. On the ground, Jaylon Edmonson rushed...
Women’s Hoops Drops Close Contest with UW-SP
WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Carroll University women's basketball team fell in its second-consecutive closely contested contest on Saturday night, falling to Wisconsin-Stevens Point 56-61. Olivia Rangel scored 15 points followed up by Allison Thompson's 12-point, 12 rebound performance, which earned her all-tournament honors. The Pioneers (1-2) and Pointers had...
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
The 2022 State Football Finals are set
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
A banner year for Washington County football
In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
Reddeman Selected as National Qualifier
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Elizabeth Reddeman of Carroll University women's cross country has been named an individual qualifier to the 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Cross Country Championships. This is Reddeman's first appearance at the National meet and Carroll's first participant since 2011. Reddeman, a graduate student from Poynette, Wisconsin, qualifies...
13 Slinger football players named to North Shore All-Conference team | By Delaney Braun
November 11, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – The North Shore Conference just announced its All-Conference standings for the fall 2022 football season, and 13 Slinger High School football players and one coach received recognition. Avery Kurth, a senior, was awarded Offensive Back of the Year, Offensive Player of...
New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January
Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
Women veterans in Wisconsin are leading the way for the next generation
About 10 percent of U.S. veterans are women, but that number is rising, as women are also the fastest-growing subpopulation of the military.
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns
If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.
We have the cold, and now we just wait for accumulating snow this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We reached a milestone Sunday morning with the temperatures. It was the first time in 200 days we dropped below freezing! Now we have the chill in the air, we focus our attention on accumulating snow coming our way this week, especially Tuesday into Thursday. Low pressure to the south and another system to the west will keep the forecast interesting. It's a little too soon to talk about accumulations exactly, but a few inches of wet snow are not out of the question. Any rain could reduce amounts, especially lakeside.
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
