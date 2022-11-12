Read full article on original website
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View dims lights on Cincinnati Madeira
Germantown Valley View's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Madeira during a 38-7 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Madeira through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hamilton Badin topples Wapakoneta
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hamilton Badin's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Wapakoneta in Ohio high school football on November 11. Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Wapakoneta 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Elder
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Chester Lakota West will take its 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder on November 11 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia
New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Milton Milton-Union engineers impressive victory over Brookville
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brookville 38-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Brookville after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Fast pass: Kings Mill Kings moves in front quickly to dismiss Cincinnati Winton Woods
Kings Mill Kings started fast, and it was a good thing in a 23-16 victory where Cincinnati Winton Woods refused to fold in Ohio high school football on November 11. The first quarter gave Kings Mill Kings a 17-7 lead over Cincinnati Winton Woods.
richlandsource.com
Copley tells Waynesville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Copley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waynesville in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on November 11. Copley drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Waynesville after the first half.
Kings defeats Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final
Kings defeated Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final on Nov. 18. The Knights play Anderson for a second time this season.
Kings knocks off defending state champion Winton Woods 23-16 in regional semifinals
The Knights avenged an earlier-season loss to the Warriors to advance to the regional final
Daily Advocate
Ansonia’s season ends on Cardinal comeback
GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
Lakota West remains unbeaten with 30-10 win over Elder to advance to regional final
The Firebirds outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second half
Top 2023 Recruit Visits for 'Nipp at Night'
Cincinnati is in the running for him along with three other teams.
