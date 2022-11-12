ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

Germantown Valley View dims lights on Cincinnati Madeira

Germantown Valley View's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Madeira during a 38-7 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Madeira through the first quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia

New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s season ends on Cardinal comeback

GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.
ANSONIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy