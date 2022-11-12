ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
HAMMOND, LA
No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell

No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Series History: Series tied 16-16 Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser) Radio:...
THIBODAUX, LA
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU rises one place, Tulane slips in national football rankings

LSU (8-2) will host UAB in a non-conference game Saturday at 8 p.m. on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. Tulane is still ranked, falling to 21st in the A.P. poll and 22nd in the coaches poll following a 38-31 home loss to UCF. The Knights are up to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the polls.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
HAMMOND, LA
Cajuns kicker Almendares named LSWA, SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday. The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his...
CLUTE, TX
LSU outscores UL-Lafayette in Sunday baseball scrimmage play

LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
SLIDELL, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE

