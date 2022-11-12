Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
crescentcitysports.com
No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell
No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Series History: Series tied 16-16 Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser) Radio:...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Hammond’s Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane football for 2023
Tulane’s 2023 class expanded by one on Modday with the addition of Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 175 pounder with 4.45 speed plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tornadoes but he is expected to make a big contribution in the Green Wave secondary. Johnson held...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU rises one place, Tulane slips in national football rankings
LSU (8-2) will host UAB in a non-conference game Saturday at 8 p.m. on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. Tulane is still ranked, falling to 21st in the A.P. poll and 22nd in the coaches poll following a 38-31 home loss to UCF. The Knights are up to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the polls.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
crescentcitysports.com
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
crescentcitysports.com
Cajuns kicker Almendares named LSWA, SBC Special Teams Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday. The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins named SEC and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. This week marks the second straight Perkins...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
WDSU
McMain, Mcdonogh 35 basketball players filmed in brawl meet to work out differences
NEW ORLEANS — Two basketball teams filmed in a brawl last week have come together to work out their differences. On Tuesday, basketball players from McDonogh 35 and Eleanor McMain met at 35's gymnasium to speak with counselors and school alumni about overcoming obstacles and conflict resolution. Jourdan Fortier...
brproud.com
Former SU coach Pete Richardson finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Southern University Coach Pete Richardson could soon be a Hall of Famer. The legendary coach is among the 21 finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Before coming to coach Southern, Richardson was coach...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU outscores UL-Lafayette in Sunday baseball scrimmage play
LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
wbrz.com
Former U High football star has successful surgery after Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former high school football star from Baton Rouge was among several college football players shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Three people died, and Michael Hollins was one of two students wounded in the attack. Family members said Hollins, a University Laboratory School...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
fox8live.com
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin vs. St Augustine and Jesuit vs. John Curtis highlight week 2 of the LHSAA playoffs. The top-8 seeds in the Select playoffs held byes in week 1 of the playoffs. In the non-select bracket, the top-4 seeds received byes in week 1. You can...
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
