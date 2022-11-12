ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell

No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Series History: Series tied 16-16 Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser) Radio:...
THIBODAUX, LA
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
HAMMOND, LA
LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU rises one place, Tulane slips in national football rankings

LSU (8-2) will host UAB in a non-conference game Saturday at 8 p.m. on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. Tulane is still ranked, falling to 21st in the A.P. poll and 22nd in the coaches poll following a 38-31 home loss to UCF. The Knights are up to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the polls.
BATON ROUGE, LA

