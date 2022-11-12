Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell
No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Series History: Series tied 16-16 Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser) Radio:...
crescentcitysports.com
Complete effort leads to Southeastern Louisiana stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Hammond’s Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane football for 2023
Tulane’s 2023 class expanded by one on Modday with the addition of Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 175 pounder with 4.45 speed plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tornadoes but he is expected to make a big contribution in the Green Wave secondary. Johnson held...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday’s River Bell Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU rises one place, Tulane slips in national football rankings
LSU (8-2) will host UAB in a non-conference game Saturday at 8 p.m. on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. Tulane is still ranked, falling to 21st in the A.P. poll and 22nd in the coaches poll following a 38-31 home loss to UCF. The Knights are up to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the polls.
