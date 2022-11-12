ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence

It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization

Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman speaks with the media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is addressing the media after a tough loss to rival Louisiana State University.Watch the news conference in the video player above. The Hogs fell to the Tigers 10-13. "Ole Miss is obviously explosive on offense," Pittman said of the Hogs'...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: What has gone wrong or right in 2022

After suffering its 2nd consecutive loss to fall to 5-5, Arkansas now must beat Ole Miss or longtime rival Missouri to reach a bowl game. That’s not exactly how it seemed the season would play out after the Hogs reached No. 10 in the AP poll not so long ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Field to Host Next Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament will return to Razorback Field for the second straight season. The No. 3 seeded Hogs will make their fifth straight second round appearance Friday night when they face 6-seed Ohio State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world

One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy