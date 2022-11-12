Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
South Dakota State Brings Unsettling Hofstra-like Vibes into Tilt vs No. 9 Razorbacks
After turning in a defensive masterpiece on Friday, Arkansas basketball has shifted its focus to one of the country’s premier low-major programs. Getting a significant breather is a luxury South Dakota State doesn’t have. The Jackrabbits will have less than 24 hours to prepare for Wednesday’s 7 p.m....
247Sports
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
Sam Pittman Basically Says Hogs Open to Players in Transfer Portal
While he may not agree with it, he's embraced it now after NCAA opens door.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ron Huery & the Full-Court Fury Unfurled on Fordham: A Two-Part Arkansas Basketball Tribute
Growing up, it always felt like Memphis was de facto part of Arkansas, if not de jure. In the halcyon days of the Arkansas basketball program, Memphis was part of Arkansas. I was reminded of this during halftime of the Arkansas-Fordham game Friday night. The SEC Network did a great...
bestofarkansassports.com
Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization
Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston Nutt tells Arkansas fans to 'hang in there,' praises Sam Pittman
Houston Nutt has the same message for the Arkansas football team and its fans during an up-and-down 2022 season: hang in there. Nutt, who coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. “I know, after last year, everybody gets excited, you win 9 games....
KHBS
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman speaks with the media
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is addressing the media after a tough loss to rival Louisiana State University.Watch the news conference in the video player above. The Hogs fell to the Tigers 10-13. "Ole Miss is obviously explosive on offense," Pittman said of the Hogs'...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: What has gone wrong or right in 2022
After suffering its 2nd consecutive loss to fall to 5-5, Arkansas now must beat Ole Miss or longtime rival Missouri to reach a bowl game. That’s not exactly how it seemed the season would play out after the Hogs reached No. 10 in the AP poll not so long ago.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Field to Host Next Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament will return to Razorback Field for the second straight season. The No. 3 seeded Hogs will make their fifth straight second round appearance Friday night when they face 6-seed Ohio State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
KHBS
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
talkbusiness.net
Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world
One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
