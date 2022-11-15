ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A Running List Of All The Election Deniers Heading To Congress In 2023

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfyfN_0j8Jupcn00

The GOP flopped in Tuesday’s midterm elections, but they did increase their presence on Capitol Hill in one way: More than 170 Republicans will be in Congress in 2023 who have either denied or cast doubts on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential win in 2020.

Some will be at the highest levels of House leadership, setting the agenda for the chamber for the next two years. Some are seasoned U.S. senators with presidential ambitions. Two dozen of them will be new to Capitol Hill.

But what these people all have in common is that they made the political calculation that it benefited their career to fuel the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump because of widespread voter fraud.

They’ve done it in different ways. Some have bluntly claimed the election was stolen. Some joined lawsuits to try to throw out the results of the 2020 election. Some have tried to have it both ways, by saying, of course, Biden is the president ― while refusing to address the validity of the election, a common dog whistle among Republicans afraid of upsetting Trump’s base of supporters by admitting Biden beat him in 2020, fair and square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8DT6_0j8Jupcn00
Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) are election deniers.

A preemptive note: Some Republicans on this list will probably deny that they belong here (like, say, Sen. Rick Scott ) and insist, perhaps with annoyance, that they have long said that Biden is the president. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) has clashed with fellow Republicans who have falsely said that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election, and he recently called out election deniers for privately admitting that they know what they say in public is a lie. But he’s on this list, too.

So let’s be clear on why everyone on this list belongs here.

HuffPost is using the term “election denier” to refer to Republicans who claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen ; who fueled baseless claims of widespread voter fraud ; who objected to certifying Biden’s Electoral College votes (hi, Sen. Scott); who supported partisan reviews of ballots in 2020 swing states; who signed onto a bogus lawsuit alleging “an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 election; or who attended or expressed support for the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., that led to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Taking it to a new level, one incoming member of Congress, Republican Rich McCormick of Georgia, lamented earlier this year that “no one was hurt by voter fraud more than myself” when he lost his congressional bid in 2020. There was no evidence of fraud in his election. He just lost ― by more than 10,000 votes.

Below is a running list of all of the election deniers who will be in the House and Senate starting in January. Italicized names mean they are new in their jobs. This list will be regularly updated until it is final.

Election deniers in the Senate:

  1. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
  2. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)
  3. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
  4. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
  5. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)
  6. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
  7. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
  8. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
  9. John Kennedy (R-La.)
  10. James Lankford (R-Okla.)
  11. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
  12. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
  13. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
  14. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)
  15. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
  16. Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
  17. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
  18. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)
  19. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

Election deniers in the House:

  1. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.)
  2. Mark Alford (R-Mo.)
  3. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)
  4. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)
  5. Brian Babin (R-Texas)
  6. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)
  7. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
  8. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)
  9. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)
  10. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)
  11. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
  12. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.)
  13. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
  14. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)
  15. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)
  16. Michael Burgess (R-Texas)
  17. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.)
  18. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)
  19. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)
  20. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)
  21. John Carter (R-Texas)
  22. Ben Cline (R-Va.)
  23. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
  24. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
  25. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)
  26. Mike Collins (R-Ga.)
  27. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
  28. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)
  29. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)
  30. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)
  31. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)
  32. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas)
  33. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)
  34. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
  35. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)
  36. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)
  37. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas)
  38. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)
  39. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)
  40. Pat Fallon (R-Texas)
  41. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)
  42. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)
  43. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)
  44. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)
  45. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)
  46. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)
  47. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)
  48. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)
  49. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
  50. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)
  51. Bob Good (R-Va.)
  52. Lance Gooden (R-Texas)
  53. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
  54. Garret Graves (R-La.)
  55. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)
  56. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)
  57. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
  58. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)
  59. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)
  60. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)
  61. Andy Harris (R-Md.)
  62. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)
  63. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)
  64. Clay Higgins (R-La.)
  65. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)
  66. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)
  67. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)
  68. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)
  69. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)
  70. Mike Johnson (R-La.)
  71. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
  72. John Joyce (R-Pa.)
  73. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)
  74. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)
  75. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.)
  76. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)
  77. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)
  78. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)
  79. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)
  80. Bob Latta (R-Ohio)
  81. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.)
  82. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)
  83. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)
  84. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)
  85. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)
  86. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
  87. Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas)
  88. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)
  89. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)
  90. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)
  91. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
  92. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)
  93. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)
  94. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.)
  95. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)
  96. Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.)
  97. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)
  98. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
  99. Max Miller (R-Ohio)
  100. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)
  101. John Moolenaar (R-Ind.)
  102. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)
  103. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)
  104. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.)
  105. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)
  106. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)
  107. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
  108. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)
  109. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)
  110. Burgess Owens (R-Utah)
  111. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)
  112. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)
  113. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
  114. August Pfluger (R-Texas)
  115. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)
  116. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)
  117. Harold Rogers (R-Ky.)
  118. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)
  119. John Rose (R-Tenn.)
  120. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
  121. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)
  122. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)
  123. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)
  124. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)
  125. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)
  126. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)
  127. Keith Self (R-Texas)
  128. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)
  129. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)
  130. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)
  131. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)
  132. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)
  133. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
  134. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.)
  135. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)
  136. Dale Strong (R-Ala.)
  137. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)
  138. Thomas Tiffany (R-Wis.)
  139. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)
  140. William Timmons (R-S.C.)
  141. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)
  142. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)
  143. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.)
  144. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)
  145. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)
  146. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
  147. Randy Weber (R-Texas)
  148. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.)
  149. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
  150. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
  151. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
  152. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)
  153. Robert Wittman (R-Va.)
  154. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.)

Comments / 7

Related
HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
INDIANA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

201K+
Followers
12K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy