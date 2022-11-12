ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

zagsblog.com

Iona lands Class of 2023 guard Izaiah Pasha

Class of 2023 guard Izaiah Pasha has committed to Iona, he announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Cardinal O’Hara (PA), chose Iona over offers from Delaware, Xavier, VCU, George Washington, Towson, St. Joseph’s and La Salle, among others. “I picked Iona because it was the best fit...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm

Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
LONG BEACH, NY
inklingsnews.com

Difference in locker rooms prompts strong student reactions

The Staples boys’ football locker room appears to mirror a college football locker room set up: the room contains a large, spacious, main area with individual lockers for the players lined along the walls; attached from this are multiple other rooms such as showers, a bathroom, and offices, even with a mini basketball hoop for entertainment. Meanwhile, the girls’ locker room for all sports, along with a second boys’ locker room, is simply lockers and benches in a smaller space.
WESTPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie

The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Griffin, Curran race still too close to call

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Curbed

The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island

Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sheltonherald.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY

