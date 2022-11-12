Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
Iona lands Class of 2023 guard Izaiah Pasha
Class of 2023 guard Izaiah Pasha has committed to Iona, he announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Cardinal O’Hara (PA), chose Iona over offers from Delaware, Xavier, VCU, George Washington, Towson, St. Joseph’s and La Salle, among others. “I picked Iona because it was the best fit...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: The NCAA Tournament is a familiar setting for Hofstra and Georgetown
The Hofstra women’s soccer team will suit up against fifth-seeded Georgetown University Hoyas in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at Shaw Field in Washington, DC, on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. Hofstra secured the tournament bid after defeating Northeastern University 2-1 in...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm
Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
inklingsnews.com
Difference in locker rooms prompts strong student reactions
The Staples boys’ football locker room appears to mirror a college football locker room set up: the room contains a large, spacious, main area with individual lockers for the players lined along the walls; attached from this are multiple other rooms such as showers, a bathroom, and offices, even with a mini basketball hoop for entertainment. Meanwhile, the girls’ locker room for all sports, along with a second boys’ locker room, is simply lockers and benches in a smaller space.
School officials: Extended crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The driver of the truck was hospitalized for injuries, but News 12 is told no one else was hurt.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Herald Community Newspapers
Griffin, Curran race still too close to call
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
School Bus Carrying Students Returning From Field Trip Crashes On PIP In Stony Point
State police are investigating after a school bus carrying students on a field trip swerved to avoid another bus and crashed into a guide rail on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
sheltonherald.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
‘This was my life...Now it’s ruined’: Controversy sparks over election of new CB1 district manager
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The first in-person Community Board 1 meeting since the pandemic turned controversial and heated over the selection of a new district manager to replace the late Joseph Carroll, who died in April at the age of 74 following a brief illness. Carroll was one of...
