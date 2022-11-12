ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Spun

Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
BERKELEY, CA
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas names new directors

SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Lehigh shuts down cement plant

The Lehigh Cement Plant and Quarry announced today (Nov. 14) that it is shutting down its cement plant in the hills above Los Altos after 83 years, but the company will continue its mining operations. Supervisor Joe Simitian — who has called on Santa Clara County to buy the 3,510-acre...
LOS ALTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hells Angels members arrested in deadly attack during Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club were arrested in connection with the murder of a concertgoer and the assault of an off-duty police officer at Shoreline Amphitheatre earlier this year.According to Mountain View police, the suspects were arrested Tuesday following a five-month investigation."This was an extremely sensitive situation," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.Police said the suspects are connected to two incidents during a June 18 concert featuring country singer Chris Stapleton.Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police said they found one man unresponsive near the Stage Right Café. First responders attempted life-saving measures...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
tourcounsel.com

San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City (with Map & Photos)

Connecting the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay is the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which is often referred to simply as the San Mateo Bridge. The original structure had to be replaced during the 1960s because the area had become overcrowded and the aging bridge was severely overcrowded. The new bridge cost a whopping $70 million and had two lanes in each direction.
FOSTER CITY, CA

