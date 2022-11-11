Read full article on original website
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
Asian shares are mostly lower as investors experience jitters over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there
Energy bills and food drive UK inflation to four-decade high of 11.1% – business live
Inflation continued to accelerate last month, lifted by gas and electricity bills, and pricier food
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters
Russia-Ukraine war live: China and France urge calm and caution after missile kills two in Poland
Nato to meet after two people killed in explosion in village close to Ukrainian border; G20 leaders condemn Russian aggression
'Unlikely' Poland missile fired from Russia: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" a missile strike on Poland was launched from Russia, speaking after emergency talks with allies in Bali about the deadly attack. The incident came after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday that left millions of households without power.
