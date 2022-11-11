ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Poland military on alert after missile strike

Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine. 
AFP

'Unlikely' Poland missile fired from Russia: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" a missile strike on Poland was launched from Russia, speaking after emergency talks with allies in Bali about the deadly attack. The incident came after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday that left millions of households without power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy