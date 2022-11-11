Read full article on original website
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
Iolani Palace to host weeklong birthday celebration for King David Kalakaua
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Iolani Palace is gearing up for a weeklong 186th birthday celebration for the last reigning monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii, King David Kalakaua. His birthday is November 16, but festivities kick off on Saturday, November 12 with an online auction featuring handmade jewelry, gifts, dining experiences and more. The auction closes on November 19 with the last bid before 8:30 p.m.
Two arrested in Kailua-Kona robbery, crash, and shooting at police officer
Big Island police arrested two people, 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, and 34-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, after an armed robbery turned into a shooting. According to police reports, Paulo-Leslie robbed a business in Kaloko Light Industrial park was seen fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck with the woman.
