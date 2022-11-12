Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW Wisconsin Death Trip Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Wisconsin Death Trip event that took place on Sunday night from the La Pica Lounge Carr #3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, courtesy of Fightful:. – GCW World Champion Nick Gage kicks off the show and hypes up the crowd. –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Nick Gage Invitational 7 event that took place on Saturday night from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:. – NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck. – NGI First Round: Ciclope...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Lethal Believes He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or He Gets Fired
AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on previously working for IMPACT and ROH, how he thinks he would still be there if he didn’t get fired, and how he believes he will be with AEW until he gets or the company closes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Madison, WI 11/13/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Fatal 4-Way ROH Title Match At AEW Full Gear
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Jericho as the -220 favorite to retain the title. At the same time, everyone else is the underdogs, with Danielson at +225, Guevara at +1000, and Castagnoli at +400, according to Betonline.com. Here is the latest card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
