Oso Stoked Surf Club has become the first surf club at Baylor — a feat that has been two years in the making. Oso Stoked is the work of Fullerton, Calif., graduate student and club president Stephen Balzora. Fullerton is only minutes away from the beach, making surfing convenient and easy at home for Balzora. He said when he came to Baylor, he searched for a way to stay involved in the sport and to enjoy a slice of home.

WACO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO