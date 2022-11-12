Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorlariat.com
No. 17 Baylor women’s basketball escapes SMU with narrow 58-55 victory
No. 17 Baylor women’s basketball snuck by with a 58-55 win over Southern Methodist University Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears were up by 13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Mustangs closed the gap to a one point with three minutes left. But...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor women’s club soccer journeys to nationals after hard-fought season
After claiming a victory over Texas A&M University in a penalty shootout on Oct. 30, Baylor women’s club soccer clinched a spot in the 2022 NIRSA National Soccer Championship, which is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday in Round Rock. This is the squad’s second straight year competing in nationals, but the journeys to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 could not have been more different.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor football embraces challenge, opportunity No. 4 TCU imposes
The spotlight won’t come off Baylor football any time soon. After being crushed by No. 15 Kansas State 31-3 over the weekend, the Bears welcome No. 4 Texas Christian University to McLane Stadium on Saturday. The Horned Frogs, led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, have clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game following a 17-10 win over the University of Texas in Austin.
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
Longhorns-Baylor game time announced for day after Thanksgiving
Texas will take on Baylor at 11 a.m., Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, and that determination will take place after Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kansas.
Former Arlington football player killed in UVA mass shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player was one of three killed in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA). According to UVA, the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting as UVA football players Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami.
baylorlariat.com
Faculty, staff Baylor accounts turned off after failing to finish mandatory cybersecurity training
After failing to finish a mandatory cybersecurity training, 288 faculty and staff members were locked out of their Baylor accounts Tuesday morning. Carl Flynn, director of marketing and communications for information technology and university libraries, said the initial pool of people who were required to complete the training included 3,831 faculty and staff members — 288 of whom failed to do so by the Nov. 11 deadline.
baylorlariat.com
Oso Stoked Surf Club makes a splash on campus
Oso Stoked Surf Club has become the first surf club at Baylor — a feat that has been two years in the making. Oso Stoked is the work of Fullerton, Calif., graduate student and club president Stephen Balzora. Fullerton is only minutes away from the beach, making surfing convenient and easy at home for Balzora. He said when he came to Baylor, he searched for a way to stay involved in the sport and to enjoy a slice of home.
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
baylorlariat.com
Senioritis is the epidemic passed down from class to class
While making it to the final classification year at Baylor University might be a final achievement for some, it can come with downsides of motivation and pressure to continue on after undergrad. Many seniors who have tirelessly pressed on in their journeys have continued to succeed despite the many complications that may arise.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
baylorlariat.com
Asian Student Association strives to build cross-cultural community
Rechartered in 1997, the Asian Student Association (ASA) continues to bridge the gap between the Asian community and the rest of the student body. Through social and cultural events like AsianFest and Lunar New Year, ASA hopes not only to bring different Asian subcultures together but also to unite the Baylor community.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
baylorlariat.com
Model Organization of American States members debate at annual conference
Baylor University hosted the 26th annual Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States, allowing students in the Model Organization of American States to compete internationally with other schools. MOAS is a model program built to help students understand the Organization of American States. Through the model, students research, develop resolutions...
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
Comments / 0