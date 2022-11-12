ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
unipanthers.com

UNI volleyball clinches outright league title on Senior Night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – It was a Saturday full of celebration for the 2,376 fans in the McLeod Center as the UNI Panther volleyball team earned sole possession of this year's Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown with a 3-1 triumph (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18) against the Missouri State Bears and followed with its Senior Night ceremony that honored Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Inga Rotto, and Carly Spies.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball grabs 20-point win over Saint Louis

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers had contributions from their entire lineup in the 84-64 route of the Saint Louis Billikens. A career-high game for point guard Maya McDermott and two other players scoring in double figures were the highlights of a bounce-back offensive game for UNI. Along with McDermott setting personal bests, forward Grace Boffeli notched her second double-double in as many games. It was an all-around performance for the Panthers in their second win of the season.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther men's basketball battles No. 18 Virginia on the road

ACC Network (Mike Corey: Play-by-Play / Cory Alexander: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball wraps its two-game road trip on the east coast as it battles the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now

One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCCI.com

One person killed in multi-car crash on I-80 east of Grinnell

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday morning. Multiple crashes were reported along Interstate 80 near the 187-mile marker in the westbound lanes near Malcom. Previous coverage: Several crashes with injuries reported on Interstate 80. The...
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Black Hawk County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location

We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse

A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy