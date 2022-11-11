Read full article on original website
Berkeley Beacon
Photos: Maura Healey makes history as next Massachusetts governor
Ashlyn Wang (she/her) is a journalism major with minors in psychology and economics at Emerson College. She currently serves as a staff writer and photographer for The Beacon. She spends most of her free time on photography and creative writing.
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
fallriverreporter.com
What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
wgbh.org
What will Governor-elect Healey do with the MBTA?
After eight years of Charlie Baker, the MBTA will be getting a new overseer: Governor-elect Maura Healey. Baker’s tenure was a tumultuous one for the T, starting with the arduous snowy winter of 2015 and ending with a year in which a man was killed on the Red Line, the Federal Transit Administration issued a scathing report about a lack of safety, and the entire Orange Line was shut down for a month. GBH’s transportation reporter Bob Seay joined Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about what a Healey administration could mean for the T. This transcript has been lightly edited.
capecod.com
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts data shows stark racial and ethnic disparities persist in juvenile justice system
BOSTON, MA — New research released by the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board shows that racial and ethnic disparities in youth arrests remain high – even as the total number of youth entering the system has gone down substantially in recent years. To produce the report, the JJPAD Board analyzed available data on Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system as well as national research to identify the factors leading to the overrepresentation of Black and Latino youth entering the juvenile justice system and develop tailored recommendations for better addressing these disparities.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boncore resigns abruptly at MassBIO
Former Sen. Joe Boncore is stepping down as CEO of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council by the end of the year and his second-in-command, Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, will take over atop the influential organization. MassBIO announced the leadership change Friday and said that Boncore plans to “open a consulting practice...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities
We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
capecod.com
LISTEN: Rob Galibois Talks Win and Plans as Next Cape and Islands DA
HYANNIS – Democrat Attorney Rob Galibois has come out on top in the race for Cape and Islands District Attorney, defeating Republican opponent and current Assistant DA Dan Higgins. Among his first priorities include the appointment of the office’s first woman Assistant District Attorney, a role that will go...
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay
(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
