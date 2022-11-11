ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Emergency SOS via satellite available on Tuesday in US & Canada

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Emergency SOS service will arrive on Tuesday, and enables strandediPhone 14 users in the US and Canada to use satellites to call for help when outside wireless coverage. First announced at WWDC 2022,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy