Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Beach Women’s Basketball Rolls Past La Sierra in Home Opener

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Long Beach State opened the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back as the Beach downed La Sierra, 79-34, in the team's home opener on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach (1-1) shot 45.6-percent from the field, while the...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

LBSU Falls In Home Opener To Montana State

LONG BEACH, Calif. – In front of a fired up crowd for the team's return to the Walter Pyramid, the Beach got a lift from two of their returners in Joel Murray and Aboubacar Traore, but a hot stretch early from Montana State proved to be too much in a 70-57 loss on Sunday.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Home Opener Sunday Against Montana State

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- After splitting the team's first two games, both on the road, Long Beach State will return to the Walter Pyramid, hosting a critical non-conference game against Montana State at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Fans unable to attend can watch the game live on ESPN+. Game:.......................... Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Three Beach Tennis Athletes Advance to Semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Long Beach State Tennis opened play at the Watanabe Classic on Friday, with three Beach athletes advancing to the semifinal round in their respective flights. To begin the day in doubles action, the duo Sheena Masuda and Rhona Cook fell short in their matchup against Goncharova-Lopez of Utah, with a competitive score of 6-4.
LAS VEGAS, NV
longbeachstate.com

Men’s Basketball Unable To Keep Up With No. 8 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Long Beach State got off to a quick start, but No. 8 UCLA had the stronger responding run, opening up a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 93-69 home defense against the Beach Friday night in Pauley Pavilion. Quick baskets from Lassina Traore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking

Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Mission Viejo beats No. 13 Corona Centennial 31-28 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals

The 2022 high school football season is entering win or go home time as 21 of the teams featured in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings are in the playoffs. Our Game of the Week featured No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket and Damian Henderson led the Griffins to a 52-42 win.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton assembly member gains slim lead over opponent

Democratic candidate Sharon Quirk-Silva holds a marginal lead over opponent Soo Yoo in the race to become assembly member of California’s 67th District. After being virtually tied on Wednesday, Quirk-Silva currently holds 50.2% of the 69,212 votes counted. Due to the 2020 Census vote to redistrict, the 67th District,...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County

The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble

Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA

