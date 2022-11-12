Read full article on original website
WAUKESHA, Wisc. - Murphy Caffo posted team-highs of 14 points and six rebounds, but it came in a losing effort as the Whitman College men's basketball team lost for the first time this season in a 77-60 defeat by North Central in the team's final game of the Carroll College Tip-Off Classic on Saturday night.
