Security incidents are a fact of business life today, but an organization’s incident response and its handling of disclosures can make a big difference. Many organizations used to hit the mute button whenever discussions about cybersecurity came up, but this silence has been breaking more frequently as more businesses are victimized by hackers and experience effects that hit their bottom line in ways that require them to share the information with regulators. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulations will soon undergo changes that will introduce new guidelines for how to convey the security position at the majority of businesses.

1 DAY AGO