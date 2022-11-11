Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
42Crunch Is Now a Member of OWASP to Advance API Security
42Crunch is pleased to announce our corporate membership of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization focused on improving the security of software. At 42Crunch we have always been inspired by OWASP’s role as an enabler of the global security professional community. Our membership allows us to support OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.
itsecuritywire.com
5 Strategies for Financial-Crime Risk Management
Businesses that expect their employees to read a thick set of policies are likely to put off the staff who are not capable enough to understand the risks they are facing, thus taking a huge risk. The financial crime risk is quite prevalent these days. No matter what the business...
itsecuritywire.com
CompliancePoint Collaborates with Hyperproof to Streamline Security and Compliance Operations for Customers
CompliancePoint, Inc., a leading provider of risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance, has partnered with Hyperproof, a leading provider of risk management and compliance automation software, to simplify security, risk, and compliance management for its customers. The power of Hyperproof’s automated platform, combined with CompliancePoint’s expertise and experience, will allow organizations to streamline risk management and compliance tasks.
itsecuritywire.com
Staying Secure and Resilient with Orchestrated Identity and Access Management (IAM)
There is no sign that threat actors will stop exploiting identity. With identity-based vulnerabilities increasing as a result of recent technology advancements, businesses are quickly learning how to keep their networks secure. An essential component of this process will be the development of new approaches to Identity and Access Management (IAM).
itsecuritywire.com
Swimlane Introduces First Comprehensive Security Automation Ecosystem for OT Environments
Swimlane, the low-code security automation company, today announced the formation of the first operational technology (OT) security automation solution ecosystem tailored to meet the combined OT and IT security requirements within critical infrastructure environments. The Biden Administration designated November as Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month, drawing attention to the...
itsecuritywire.com
Syxsense Appoints Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Hires SoftBank Partner/Chief of Office and Head of CEO Office to Board of Directors
Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience in Japanese financial markets to Behavox. Sasaki-san worked as Partner, Head...
itsecuritywire.com
Anomali adds Udit Tibrewal chief financial officer and chief operating officer
Anomali , a leader in modernizing and expanding security operations at scale with exceptional levels of visibility and intelligence-based threat detection and response, announced today that Udit Tibrewal will serve as the company’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, reporting directly to Anomali’s chief executive, Ahmed Rubaie, who is responsible for the company’s global operations.
Comments / 0