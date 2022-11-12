Read full article on original website
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
Country music singer Cody Johnson to perform at West Virginia State Fairgrounds
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three months after having to cancel his concert at the West Virginia State Fair, Cody Johnson has made plans to return to the Mountain State. The popular country music singer is set to perform at the state fairgrounds on Friday, May 26, according to the venue’s social media pages. He will be joined by country singer Randy Houser.
DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death for 2022-23 Flu season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health confirms West Virginia’s first flu-related pediatric death for the 2022-23 season. Children under five years old, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions are the most susceptible to flu...
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
Despite Criticism, DHHR Moving To Immediately Implement Reorganization Study Recommendations
Child Welfare, substance use disorders and workforce. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said those are his agency’s priorities, and they are continuing challenges that aren't being met. He made that statement during a legislative interim meeting at Cacapon Springs on Sunday. During Gov. Jim Justice’s...
Nigerian national living in West Virginia sentenced for romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a $2.5 million money laundering scheme has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution. 29-year-old John Nassy, a Nigerian national, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and six months of home detention and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution. Court […]
West Virginia Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. GasBuddy projects that on Thanksgiving 2022, the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon—up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more […]
USDA invests $249,930 in West Virginia Community Development Hub in support of rural communities
Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announces a $249,930 grant for West Virginia Community Development Hub. The funding will provide financial and technical assistance through the Rural Community Development Initiative Program. The funds will allow the hub to launch the fifth...
