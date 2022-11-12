MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 21 for Phoenix.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO