Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 21 for Phoenix.
No. 9 Arkansas rides hot defense into game vs. South Dakota St.
Ninth-ranked Arkansas has forced 44 turnovers while winning its first two games. The Razorbacks again will unleash their pressure defense
Falcons Keeping Desmond Ridder on the Bench Despite QB Struggles
Head coach Arthur Smith was perturbed at the question of switching QBs.
CFP rankings: Top 5 remains the same, Oregon's loss shakes up 6-10 seeds
The top five remained the same in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but Oregon's loss gave seeds 6 through 10 a bit of a shakeup.
Comments / 0