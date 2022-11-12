Read full article on original website
Pairings for Ohio high school football regional finals released
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pairings for the high school football regional finals in the state’s playoffs were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday. There are 56 high schools still playing in the state playoffs. In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in […]
WTOV 9
OHSAA football statewide regional final pairings: See where Massillon-Lake, Hoban-Hudson will play
Matchups for the fourth round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are set after the regional semifinals Friday and Saturday. So are the sites, which were announced Sunday afternoon. Massillon and Lake are headed to Parma for their game. Hoban and Hudson will be a bit closer, traveling to Twinsburg...
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball outlasts Gilmour Academy in 5 sets to win OHSAA Division II state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.
Newton Falls High School boys’ basketball preview
The Tigers return a trio of senior starters from last year's 12-win team.
WTOV 9
Ohio regional final sites, WV state quarterfinal dates, times now set
The dates, locations and times for this upcoming weekend's high school football playoff action are now set. (11) Doddridge County at (3) Cameron, 7:30 p.m. (5) Wheeling Central at (4) Wahama (at Point Pleasant), 1:30 p.m. Ohio Division IV region 15 final at St. Clairsville's Red Devils Stadium. (4) Indian...
2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball preview
Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach John Zelenak):. Head Coach: John Zelenak (10th season, 5th at Rootstown) Assistant Coaches: Cayanne Jordan, Joe Leonard, Nia Lough, Dana Beale, Brittany Kidd. 2021-2022 Record: 15-8 (8-2 Portage Trail Conference) Returning Letterwinners (10): Kylie...
Copley beats Waynesville 1-0 to win OHSAA Division II girls soccer state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They are celebrating in southwest Summit County tonight. Copley earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Waynesville Friday to win the OHSAA girls soccer state championship in Division II. It's the first-ever state title for the Indians program, capping off an undefeated 22-0-1 season. The match remained...
Three Greater Akron area teams win; here's what to look for in Week 14 OHSAA football
There are three weeks left in the high school football season and three teams remaining in the Greater Akron area. Take a bow, Archbishop Hoban, Hudson and Mogadore. Those three have advanced to the OHSAA regional finals. Hoban beat St. Vincent-St. Mary 47-7 and Hudson stopped Painesville Riverside 16-14 for the right to face...
