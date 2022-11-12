ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pairings for Ohio high school football regional finals released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pairings for the high school football regional finals in the state’s playoffs were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday. There are 56 high schools still playing in the state playoffs. In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball outlasts Gilmour Academy in 5 sets to win OHSAA Division II state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.
GATES MILLS, OH
WTOV 9

Ohio regional final sites, WV state quarterfinal dates, times now set

The dates, locations and times for this upcoming weekend's high school football playoff action are now set. (11) Doddridge County at (3) Cameron, 7:30 p.m. (5) Wheeling Central at (4) Wahama (at Point Pleasant), 1:30 p.m. Ohio Division IV region 15 final at St. Clairsville's Red Devils Stadium. (4) Indian...
OHIO STATE
Record-Courier

2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball preview

Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach John Zelenak):. Head Coach: John Zelenak (10th season, 5th at Rootstown) Assistant Coaches: Cayanne Jordan, Joe Leonard, Nia Lough, Dana Beale, Brittany Kidd. 2021-2022 Record: 15-8 (8-2 Portage Trail Conference) Returning Letterwinners (10): Kylie...
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy