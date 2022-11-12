FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.

GATES MILLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO