Herald-Journal
Baron, Eugene William
Baron Eugene William Baron 53 Hyde Park passed away November 12, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Allen, Gary G.
Gary Greene Allen, 86, of Cove, Utah passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 pm in the Cove Ward Chapel with a viewing held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the church and also on Saturday from 10 am - 11 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Baker, Carolyn (Wyatt)
Baker Carolyn Wyatt Baker 84 Mendon passed away November 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday Nov. 19th at 11 a.m. at the Mendon Stake Center 460 S. 100 E. Mendon. A viewing will be held at 9:30 prior and also from 6-8 pm the evening before at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. Services under the direction of Allen Hall.
Herald-Journal
Bates, Irene Lagos
Bates Irene Lagos Bates 86 Logan, Utah passed away November 13, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Mike and Susie Williams Trush's 50th anniversary
Mike and Susie Trush of Perry, UT are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their children and grandchildren at Maddox’s. The couple were married November 24, 1972. The happy couple (and high school sweethearts) are planning a trip in December to Las Vegas to see ZZ Top to celebrate.
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - Nov. 16, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, November 12, 1997Its very name evokes thoughts, even dreams of another era: Mountain Friends Trading Post. That is the name chosen by Eric Hash for his new business in Preston. “I want to bring the bygone days of a bygone era back, return to the good old-fashioned business ethics,” he says, emphasizing that to him, this venture is more than just a business.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: The rise of the renowned Wilford Hotel
Editorial Note: Part 298 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1905; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909; Preston Booster, 1912. In 1905 an edict had come from the state of Idaho that all hotels must have a fire...
Herald-Journal
Bears ace Dahle signs to play softball at BYU
Kate Dahle has made a habit of turning away one flustered batter after another during her storied Bear River High career, and now she’ll get the chance to do it on a national stage. Numerous college softball programs have taken note of Dahle’s pitching prowess, including Brigham Young University,...
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies dominated in home finale
There was no letdown by the Aggies following Thursday’s memorable five-set victory over a very good San Jose State team.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies heat up from outside, Funk has monster first half
A 3-point barrage in the first half was more than enough to keep the Aggies undefeated Monday night. Utah State hit eight long-range shots in the opening 20 minutes and cruised to a 96-74 victory against Santa Clara at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in a non-conference men’s basketball game in front of 6,549 fans.
