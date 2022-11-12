Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, November 12, 1997Its very name evokes thoughts, even dreams of another era: Mountain Friends Trading Post. That is the name chosen by Eric Hash for his new business in Preston. “I want to bring the bygone days of a bygone era back, return to the good old-fashioned business ethics,” he says, emphasizing that to him, this venture is more than just a business.

