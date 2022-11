PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Marcus Libman's four-yard touchdown grab in overtime gave the Columbia football team a 31-24 victory over Brown Saturday afternoon. The Lions (5-4, 2-4) scored 21 points in a span of 5:19 in the second quarter to build a big lead, but the Bears (3-6, 1-5) used a strong rushing attack (229 yards and three touchdowns) to get back into the game. In the second half, Brown outscored Columbia 17-0 to force overtime.

