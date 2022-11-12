Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Todd Austin Kimball
Todd Austin Kimball 6/12/1942 - 10/14/2022 Todd Austin Kimball was born June 12, 1942. He died in Logan, Utah on October 14, 2022. He is the son of Leslie Charles and Ruth Austin Kimball.
Herald-Journal
Bates, Irene Lagos
Bates Irene Lagos Bates 86 Logan, Utah passed away November 13, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Allen, Gary G.
Gary Greene Allen, 86, of Cove, Utah passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 pm in the Cove Ward Chapel with a viewing held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the church and also on Saturday from 10 am - 11 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Baron, Eugene William
Baron Eugene William Baron 53 Hyde Park passed away November 12, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Baker, Carolyn (Wyatt)
Baker Carolyn Wyatt Baker 84 Mendon passed away November 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday Nov. 19th at 11 a.m. at the Mendon Stake Center 460 S. 100 E. Mendon. A viewing will be held at 9:30 prior and also from 6-8 pm the evening before at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. Services under the direction of Allen Hall.
Herald-Journal
Mike and Susie Williams Trush's 50th anniversary
Mike and Susie Trush of Perry, UT are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their children and grandchildren at Maddox’s. The couple were married November 24, 1972. The happy couple (and high school sweethearts) are planning a trip in December to Las Vegas to see ZZ Top to celebrate.
Herald-Journal
Bears ace Dahle signs to play softball at BYU
Kate Dahle has made a habit of turning away one flustered batter after another during her storied Bear River High career, and now she’ll get the chance to do it on a national stage. Numerous college softball programs have taken note of Dahle’s pitching prowess, including Brigham Young University,...
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - Nov. 16, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, November 12, 1997Its very name evokes thoughts, even dreams of another era: Mountain Friends Trading Post. That is the name chosen by Eric Hash for his new business in Preston. “I want to bring the bygone days of a bygone era back, return to the good old-fashioned business ethics,” he says, emphasizing that to him, this venture is more than just a business.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies back to .500 with two games remaining
Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign. USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies will try and slow WCC Broncos down
It’s a battle of unbeatens. Sure, the college basketball season is just a week old. But the Aggies and Broncos have certainly got off to a solid start. Both men’s basketball programs are 2-0 with a pair of double-digit victories.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: The rise of the renowned Wilford Hotel
Editorial Note: Part 298 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1905; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909; Preston Booster, 1912. In 1905 an edict had come from the state of Idaho that all hotels must have a fire...
