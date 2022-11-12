Read full article on original website
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
iecn.com
Crafton Hills College Alumnus Appointed as San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge
Damian G. Garcia was appointed to the bench in July 2022, adding to a successful career as an attorney. When asked how he wanted to be remembered in this new role, Garcia replied, “I would just like the perception to be that Judge Garcia is a good judge. He’s firm, and he’s fair, and he does a good job.”
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs
The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning. Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage. "Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in The post Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
discovercathedralcity.com
Agua Caliente Casinos Presents 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival + Food Truck Fiesta Nov. 18-20, 2022
Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier destination for entertainment in the Coachella Valley, is proud to present the 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta, taking place on Friday, November 18 – Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Cathedral City, California. The casino’s very own marquee hot air balloon will kick off the festival with a first flight at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage on Friday, November 18.
Border Patrol agents seize $1.4M in cocaine from car in Temecula
San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized 41 bundles of cocaine from a man's car last week worth an estimated $1.4 million, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
Firefighters contain blaze that damaged two businesses on El Paseo
A late Tuesday afternoon fire on El Paseo has damaged at least two businesses on the popular shopping street in Palm Desert. According to Cal Fire, the three-alarm blaze sparked up just after 3:00 pm. The fire was located on the 2nd floor of a building housing several businesses, on the 73-300 block of El The post Firefighters contain blaze that damaged two businesses on El Paseo appeared first on KESQ.
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
Motorist allegedly caught with more than $1M in cocaine near Temecula
A 33-year-old accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars today, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month.
One dead after four people were shot in Indio
Indio Police were investigating a shooting attack that left one person dead and three people injured Saturday. News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids The post One dead after four people were shot in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County: Vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed are in Indio, DA's office says
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases.
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates
A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Tow Truck driver dies while attempting to secure tractor trailer in 29 Palms
A tow truck driver was killed after a tractor-trailer he was trying to secure on the lift slid off and reversed into him. The incident happened Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Two Mile Road and Oasis Avenue in Twentynine Palms. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, investigators determined that the The post Tow Truck driver dies while attempting to secure tractor trailer in 29 Palms appeared first on KESQ.
