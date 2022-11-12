ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

sapulpatimes.com

Lady Chieftains Standout Stailee Heard Commits to Oklahoma State University

(SPS) — Class of 2023 senior and Lady Chieftains basketball standout, Stailee Heard, committed to play Division I basketball at Oklahoma State University. Heard comes from basketball roots as her mom and dad both played collegiate basketball at the University of Tulsa. Her dad, Tony, made it to the Elite Eight with the Golden Hurricane in 2000 while her mom, Lila, finished with over 1,000 points in her collegiate career at Tulsa. Lila currently coaches the 9th grade girls basketball team at Sapulpa.
SAPULPA, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain

A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE

