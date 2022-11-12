ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

South Carolina has three on Wooden Award preseason top 50

Senior Aliyah Boston, the 2022 John R. Wooden Award winner, is one of three South Carolina Gamecocks on the Wendy's Wooden Award preseason top 50 for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. South Carolina senior guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke join Boston on the list, which was announced Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: No. 7 Gamecocks equestrian team defeats Georgia in last meet of season

The No. 7 Gamecocks equestrian team beat the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in front of a packed crowd at One Wood Farm during the team's last meet of its strong 2022 season. “I feel like we have been improving the whole semester, and it was very rewarding to have this last meet,” head coach Boo Major said. “It's great to end our fall segment with a win against a very good SEC opponent, and I think that will help carry us through towards the championship season.”
ATHENS, GA
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Gamecock women's soccer beats Wake Forest 2-0 in first match of NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina women's soccer team beat Wake Forest 2-0 in their first match of the NCAA Tournament. Junior forward Cat Barry and fifth year defender Jyllissa Harris scored both goals for the Gamecocks. Next week, South Carolina will travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on Harvard on Nov. 18, 2022. Photos captured by Rachael Barkoff | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Benedict students celebrate undefeated season, conference championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following an undefeated regular season, Benedict students are riding the hype train into playoffs. Daneshi Wooten is a junior at Benedict College and has never seen the football team as successful as they are this year. She was at Charles W. Johnson Stadium on Saturday when the Tigers brought home their first SIAC conference championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch Duquesne vs. South Carolina State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-2; Duquesne 1-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. They will be seeking to avenge the 83-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 16 of 2015.
ORANGEBURG, SC
USC Gamecock

Gamecock midfielder Rocky Perez looks to build on impressive freshman year

Freshman midfielder Rocky Perez showed signs of great things to come with consistent and solid performances for South Carolina's men's soccer team during his first year. Perez has been a reliable player for head coach Tony Annan, starting in all 17 of South Carolina's matches and tallying 1,253 minutes this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wearecamdenhs.com

PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION, BULLDOGS VS WILDCATS

The Camden Bulldogs will host the 3rd round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 18th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Wildcats of Dillon with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 15th at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
CAMDEN, SC
USC Gamecock

USC summit, tree research addresses unequal resource distribution in Columbia

USC researchers and partners have recently engaged in multiple projects to learn the effects of Columbians' surroundings on their overall well-being. These efforts include bus tours around Columbia and environmental research. The university’s fifth annual Equity and Inclusion Summit, which went from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, addresses that work....
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Gamecock computer science graduate unites Columbia’s artists

At Curiosity Coffee Bar in West Columbia, 26-year-old Allison Rogers tenderly cradled a mug of chamomile tea and talked about everyone’s accomplishments but her own. It happened first with the barista. Coincidentally, Rogers knew him, and after delivering her tea (a service not usually offered), the barista leaned down to plant a platonic kiss atop her head of blue hair. Once he was behind the bar again Rogers promptly veered away from discussing her own work in fashion to talk about the barista’s talents as a writer and musician.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy