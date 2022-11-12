Read full article on original website
ESPN
South Carolina has three on Wooden Award preseason top 50
Senior Aliyah Boston, the 2022 John R. Wooden Award winner, is one of three South Carolina Gamecocks on the Wendy's Wooden Award preseason top 50 for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. South Carolina senior guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke join Boston on the list, which was announced Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: No. 7 Gamecocks equestrian team defeats Georgia in last meet of season
The No. 7 Gamecocks equestrian team beat the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in front of a packed crowd at One Wood Farm during the team's last meet of its strong 2022 season. “I feel like we have been improving the whole semester, and it was very rewarding to have this last meet,” head coach Boo Major said. “It's great to end our fall segment with a win against a very good SEC opponent, and I think that will help carry us through towards the championship season.”
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 31-16 win over (...)
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Gamecock women's soccer beats Wake Forest 2-0 in first match of NCAA Tournament
The South Carolina women's soccer team beat Wake Forest 2-0 in their first match of the NCAA Tournament. Junior forward Cat Barry and fifth year defender Jyllissa Harris scored both goals for the Gamecocks. Next week, South Carolina will travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on Harvard on Nov. 18, 2022. Photos captured by Rachael Barkoff | The Daily Gamecock.
Benedict students celebrate undefeated season, conference championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following an undefeated regular season, Benedict students are riding the hype train into playoffs. Daneshi Wooten is a junior at Benedict College and has never seen the football team as successful as they are this year. She was at Charles W. Johnson Stadium on Saturday when the Tigers brought home their first SIAC conference championship.
CBS Sports
How to watch Duquesne vs. South Carolina State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-2; Duquesne 1-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. They will be seeking to avenge the 83-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 16 of 2015.
USC Gamecock
Gamecock midfielder Rocky Perez looks to build on impressive freshman year
Freshman midfielder Rocky Perez showed signs of great things to come with consistent and solid performances for South Carolina's men's soccer team during his first year. Perez has been a reliable player for head coach Tony Annan, starting in all 17 of South Carolina's matches and tallying 1,253 minutes this season.
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
WLTX.com
Benedict wins first championship, students excited
The team is heading into the NCAA Division Two playoffs. The team is on an 11 game winning streak.
WCNC
Former South Carolina high school football standout killed in Virginia college shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
wearecamdenhs.com
PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION, BULLDOGS VS WILDCATS
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 3rd round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 18th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Wildcats of Dillon with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 15th at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
USC Gamecock
USC summit, tree research addresses unequal resource distribution in Columbia
USC researchers and partners have recently engaged in multiple projects to learn the effects of Columbians' surroundings on their overall well-being. These efforts include bus tours around Columbia and environmental research. The university’s fifth annual Equity and Inclusion Summit, which went from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, addresses that work....
USC Gamecock
Gamecock computer science graduate unites Columbia’s artists
At Curiosity Coffee Bar in West Columbia, 26-year-old Allison Rogers tenderly cradled a mug of chamomile tea and talked about everyone’s accomplishments but her own. It happened first with the barista. Coincidentally, Rogers knew him, and after delivering her tea (a service not usually offered), the barista leaned down to plant a platonic kiss atop her head of blue hair. Once he was behind the bar again Rogers promptly veered away from discussing her own work in fashion to talk about the barista’s talents as a writer and musician.
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Tuesday Headlines: Columbia man arrested for fatal shooting & Flu activity spreads across the state
Tuesday headlines: Richland county deputies arrest a man accused of a fatal shooting. DHEC reports a widespread of flu activity.
