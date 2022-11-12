ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
RALEIGH, NC
watchstadium.com

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest | ACC Football Highlights (2022)

No.15 North Carolina clinched the Coastal Division crown for the first time since 2015 and improved its road record to a perfect 6-0 for the first time in program history with a 36-34 victory over Wake Forest. North Carolina QB Drake Maye stuffed the stat sheet yet again, picking up 519 total yards and 4 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
watchstadium.com

UNC Greensboro vs. Miami | ACC Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022)

UNC Greensboro vs. Miami: The Miami Hurricanes put together a splendid 2nd half as they got past UNC Greensboro, 79-65. The Hurricanes trailed 34-33 at halftime, but outscored the Spartans 46-31 after the break. Jordan Miller led the way for the ‘Canes with 19 points on 8-12 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Isaiah […]
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

UNC-Wake Forest: Mack Brown Postgame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) clinched the Coastal Division title with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest Saturday night. In a night that was defined by much-needed late heroics by UNC's defense and a clutch 33-yard field goal kick from sophomore Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels survived the shootout.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kansas threatens Duke basketball's Champions Classic supremacy

The annual State Farms Champions Classic began in 2011, featuring two matchups per year on the same night, always involving the Duke basketball program plus fellow heavyweights Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. Entering this year's edition on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Blue Devils' 7-4 record...
DURHAM, NC
watchstadium.com

Duke’s Game-Sealing Drive

The Blue Devils used an 8-play, 60-yard drive to chew up 5 minutes of clock in the second half, and capped it off with a Riley Leonard touchdown pass to help Duke seal the win over Virginia Tech. It’s our CPI: Securing The Win moment of the game.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Terquavion Smith Becomes the Fastest Player to 100 3’s in NC State History

Sophomore Guard Terquavion Smith made NC State history last night, becoming the fastest player in school history to make 100 three-pointers, pulling off the feat in 34 career games. As a Freshman last year, Smith hit 96 three pointers, the third most in school history in a single season. Last...
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy