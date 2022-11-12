Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Related
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
watchstadium.com
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
No.15 North Carolina clinched the Coastal Division crown for the first time since 2015 and improved its road record to a perfect 6-0 for the first time in program history with a 36-34 victory over Wake Forest. North Carolina QB Drake Maye stuffed the stat sheet yet again, picking up 519 total yards and 4 […]
What we learned about UNC basketball in its 102-86 win over College of Charleston
The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 at the half. “... Whether we’re playing College of Charleston, whomever, the type of competitiveness that we brought in the second half is something that has to be brought all the time,” Hubert Davis said.
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
watchstadium.com
UNC Greensboro vs. Miami | ACC Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022)
UNC Greensboro vs. Miami: The Miami Hurricanes put together a splendid 2nd half as they got past UNC Greensboro, 79-65. The Hurricanes trailed 34-33 at halftime, but outscored the Spartans 46-31 after the break. Jordan Miller led the way for the ‘Canes with 19 points on 8-12 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Isaiah […]
What we learned about NC State basketball in its 73-67 win over Campbell Friday night
“When you look around college basketball there’s so much parity now,” Kevin Keatts said. “When you play against a team like Campbell, and the reason why we scheduled them, is because they were a unique offensive team.”
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
UNC-Wake Forest: Mack Brown Postgame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) clinched the Coastal Division title with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest Saturday night. In a night that was defined by much-needed late heroics by UNC's defense and a clutch 33-yard field goal kick from sophomore Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels survived the shootout.
Kansas threatens Duke basketball's Champions Classic supremacy
The annual State Farms Champions Classic began in 2011, featuring two matchups per year on the same night, always involving the Duke basketball program plus fellow heavyweights Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. Entering this year's edition on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Blue Devils' 7-4 record...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
watchstadium.com
Duke’s Game-Sealing Drive
The Blue Devils used an 8-play, 60-yard drive to chew up 5 minutes of clock in the second half, and capped it off with a Riley Leonard touchdown pass to help Duke seal the win over Virginia Tech. It’s our CPI: Securing The Win moment of the game.
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith Becomes the Fastest Player to 100 3’s in NC State History
Sophomore Guard Terquavion Smith made NC State history last night, becoming the fastest player in school history to make 100 three-pointers, pulling off the feat in 34 career games. As a Freshman last year, Smith hit 96 three pointers, the third most in school history in a single season. Last...
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
Comments / 0