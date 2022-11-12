A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO