McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”

 4 days ago
tennisuptodate.com

"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
tennisuptodate.com

TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz

The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
tennisuptodate.com

"Novak's season has been like a mess and he's been dealing with it, I think, extremely well" - Corretja admires Djokovic for bouncing back ahead of ATP Finals

Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic handled this season of 'mess' extremely well and it's hard to argue against it. It's not been the best season for Djokovic but he still managed a better season than Medvedev for example who handled all his issues far worse than Djokovic. It all started with Australia for Djokovic and continued throughout the year with his vaccination status.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Herald News

Dua Lipa refuses to perform at Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup. The decision to host the football tournament in the Gulf state has caused deep controversy due to Qatar's stance on homosexuality - which is illegal in the country - and even though the 27-year-old pop star was rumoured to be taking to the stage there later this month, she has explained that no such performance has ever been on the agenda. ...
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
tennisuptodate.com

Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"

Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
tennisuptodate.com

Clijsters, Blake and Roddick debate pickleball: "On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t"

Andy Roddick and several other former players debated the sudden rise of pickleball with Murray sceptical about it. The sport has seen a sudden spike in popularity this year with many former tennis players jumping onto the bandwagon. Judy Murray promotes the sport in the UK and she jokingly said that the sport could overtake tennis which seems far-fetched. Other former players like James Blake and Kim Clijsters became owners in the newly formed professional league for the sport.
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"

Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
tennisuptodate.com

"Very important to start off well" - Djokovic after making winning start at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in his first match at the 2022 ATP Finals and he spoke about the importance of starting off well. Djokovic's results at this event won't have a major impact on his rankings as he doesn't care which position he occupies if it's not number one but the event is very important for him if he's able to win it. He stumbled in the semi-final last year so getting to a good start was important:
tennisuptodate.com

Andrey Rublev takes down Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin

Andrey Rublev played a pretty strong match to outlast Daniil Medvedev in three sets at the ATP Finals 6-7(7) 3-6 7-6(7). Medvedev is not enjoying an outstanding year and his ATP Finals also started badly. He found himself down against Rublev quite early in the match as he struggled to find a good rhythm on the court but he was able to break back when Rublev served for the set.
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic allowed to play Australian Open after three-year ban rescinded

Novak Djokovic has reportedly been granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open as his ban looks to have been overturned on entering the country. Djokovic caused a global storm earlier this year by arriving Down Under for the 2022 tournament while unjabbed and tried and failed to get a medical exemption to play which prompted the ban.

