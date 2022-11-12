McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”

Read full article on original website
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
Djokovic and Nadal open up on rivalry: "I think we respect each other a lot and we push each other to the limit"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did a joint interview where they spoke about their rivalry with both praising the other. Both players have tremendous respect for each other and that's been proven over the years with them sharing some more praise in this interview. Djokovic called the rivalry which gave us 59 matches so far a privilege:
"Novak's season has been like a mess and he's been dealing with it, I think, extremely well" - Corretja admires Djokovic for bouncing back ahead of ATP Finals
Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic handled this season of 'mess' extremely well and it's hard to argue against it. It's not been the best season for Djokovic but he still managed a better season than Medvedev for example who handled all his issues far worse than Djokovic. It all started with Australia for Djokovic and continued throughout the year with his vaccination status.
From her breakthrough at Wimbledon to winning the US Open as a qualifier - A look at Emma Raducanu's top 5 career-defining moments to date
Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a career filled with highs and lows so far. The British star stormed to Grand Slam glory aged just 18 but has since struggled to adapt to the brutal demands of playing on the WTA Tour regularly. Raducanu celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday meaning her teenage years are now behind her.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Dua Lipa refuses to perform at Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup. The decision to host the football tournament in the Gulf state has caused deep controversy due to Qatar's stance on homosexuality - which is illegal in the country - and even though the 27-year-old pop star was rumoured to be taking to the stage there later this month, she has explained that no such performance has ever been on the agenda. ...
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
‘It’s about time’ - Rafael Nadal gives verdict on ATP Finals loss
Nadal was defeated in his first ATP finals match against Taylor Fritz, but he says that shouldn't be considered a shock.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"
Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
Clijsters, Blake and Roddick debate pickleball: "On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t"
Andy Roddick and several other former players debated the sudden rise of pickleball with Murray sceptical about it. The sport has seen a sudden spike in popularity this year with many former tennis players jumping onto the bandwagon. Judy Murray promotes the sport in the UK and she jokingly said that the sport could overtake tennis which seems far-fetched. Other former players like James Blake and Kim Clijsters became owners in the newly formed professional league for the sport.
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
"Very important to start off well" - Djokovic after making winning start at ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in his first match at the 2022 ATP Finals and he spoke about the importance of starting off well. Djokovic's results at this event won't have a major impact on his rankings as he doesn't care which position he occupies if it's not number one but the event is very important for him if he's able to win it. He stumbled in the semi-final last year so getting to a good start was important:
Andrey Rublev takes down Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals in Turin
Andrey Rublev played a pretty strong match to outlast Daniil Medvedev in three sets at the ATP Finals 6-7(7) 3-6 7-6(7). Medvedev is not enjoying an outstanding year and his ATP Finals also started badly. He found himself down against Rublev quite early in the match as he struggled to find a good rhythm on the court but he was able to break back when Rublev served for the set.
Djokovic allowed to play Australian Open after three-year ban rescinded
Novak Djokovic has reportedly been granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open as his ban looks to have been overturned on entering the country. Djokovic caused a global storm earlier this year by arriving Down Under for the 2022 tournament while unjabbed and tried and failed to get a medical exemption to play which prompted the ban.
Shakira Seen For 1st Time Since Ex Gerard Pique Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend After His Game: Photos
Shakira looked cool and casual in a Barcelona hoodie as she wrapped her arms around her son Milan, 9, at his soccer game.
"We know we're the better tennis players at the end of the day" - Nick Kyrgios exudes confidence despite losing ATP Finals doubles opener
Nick Kyrgios, who failed to qualify for the singles event at the 2022 ATP Finals, began his doubles campaign alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday. The Australian duo lost their way after taking the opening set against the British-Dutch pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhoff, going down 6-7 (3) 6-4 10-5.
