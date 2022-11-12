Read full article on original website
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
"To get used to it you need matches" - Turin hard court 'fastest of the year' according to Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev admitted to struggling to get used to the courts in Turin as they are the fastest hard courts of the entire season. Medvedev struggled in his match against Rublev getting outplayed in crucial rallies with Rublev's power being very tricky to handle. He admitted that it takes time to get used to the courts because they are the fastest on the Tour:
Nadal believes crucial factor cost him in Fritz defeat: "I have less time than him to do what I want to do on the ball"
Rafael Nadal singled out the pace of the match as a problem for him in the loss against Fritz noting that he had very little time. Nadal isn't as quick as he used to be and it's a problem when he faces an aggressive player like Fritz on a fast court like that one in Turin. It gave him very little time to react after the serve and even after some of Fritz's groundstrokes:
VIDEO: Nadal thrills with stunning overhead backhand winner against Fritz despite defeat in Turin
Rafael Nadal did not play a strong match against Taylor Fritz but he had some strong moments like an amazing winner in the first set. It was a fairly entertaining match between Fritz and Nadal with the American winning in straight sets. The Spaniard largely struggled with the court speed unable to create much pressure on the serve of Fritz which was very impactful.
Murray on battling nerves after long career: "I think a few nerves are good - it helps to sharpen your senses"
Andy Murray sat down with Hello Magazine to talk about several topics including his family, Federer's retirement and more. Murray had a solid season where he solidified his place in the top 50 of the tennis rankings but he didn't do as much as he hoped too. Next year will be pivotal for his career as it might be the final 'good one' that he has left.
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
Nadal equals second worst losing streak ever in his career with Auger-Aliassime loss
Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.
World Cup organisers apologise to ‘mistakenly interrupted’ Danish broadcast crew
The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...
"I'm not really that much in a rush, to be honest" - Tsitsipas relaxed on World No.1 hunt after Djokovic defeat
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he's not in a rush to become number one after that chance was snatched away by Djokovic. Tsitsipas needed to win all of his matches in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals but he lost his first match played against Djokovic. The Greek player could not overcome Djokovic who once again proved better in a match that wasn't as close as their Paris clash recently.
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to their break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
Top five players who upset the script this season on WTA Tour including Harmony Tan, Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina
A couple of players did not care about anything this year on the WTA Tour doing their own thing and messing up the script of the season. As with any tennis season, this too had a fairly solid script as to how it was supposed to go. Many thought they knew how things would this year but these players completely spoiled all of it. We begin with Harmony Tan who made herself quite infamous with the win over Serena Williams and her Wimbledon doubles fiasco.
Novak Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas at ATP Finals in Turin
Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the ATP Finals in Turin 6-4 7-6(4) to secure his first win. It was a pretty solid match between the two albeit not as close as their Paris matchup. Similar to that match, Tsitsipas heavily relied on his serve which carried him a great deal in this match, unfortunately, his serve didn't settle nutil later in the set with Djokovic getting the needed break before that. After he took a 2-0 lead, neither player created much pressure with the set ending 6-4.
Belinda Bencic smashes Tomljanovic to lift Switzerland to the Billie Jean King Cup trophy
Bencic led Switzerland to the final last year but they could not overpower Russia, but they proved better than Australia this year. Bencic was once again instrumental in the run this year as she was able to win all of her matches played at the event demonstrating tremendous confidence in her tennis. She watched Teichmann beat Sanders earlier today to secure the first point for her nation giving Bencic a chance to close it out.
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios stumble in their first match at ATP Finals
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios started off well against top seed Koolhof and Skupski but the British-Dutch duo came back to win in three. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis opted to play in Turin despite some saying that they would not take part in the event. They did although Kyrgios arrived only days before so they didn't have much practice time. None of that mattered early in the match as they put up a serving clinic to keep the top seeds away from many chances.
"This was like a childhood dream coming true" - Bencic adds to Olympic Gold medal with Billie Jean King Cup Finals glory for Switzerland
Belinda Bencic scored another huge win for her country winning the Billie Jean King Cup on top of the gold medal. Bencic won the gold medal for Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics and she added another trophy for her country by winning the Billie Jean King Cup this year. She was the MVP of her team winning all of her matches en route to the trophy.
ATP Finals Day Two Preview - Medvedev-Rublev and Tsitsipas-Djokovic as Red Group takes centre stage
The second day of the ATP Finals brings us matches from the Red Group as Medvedev takes on Rublev and Djokovic plays Tsitsipas. It's been a really solid opening day at the ATP Finals and we continue with the second day. It's time for the red group and Medvedev and Rublev will kick off the singles programme at 14:00 CET. They never played at this event against each other but Medvedev does lead 5-1.
Raducanu on shifting from wearing sports clothes at Dior takeover: "When I get the occasion I really have fun with it"
Emma Raducanu took part in Dior's takeover of Harrod's in London and she spoke about dressing up which she doesn't get to do often. Raducanu is a Dior brand ambassador which she became after winning the 2022 US Open. She attended the fashion show in Paris as part of the fashion week there earlier this year and now she lit up the 44 windows at Harrod's in London.
