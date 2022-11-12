"If there was anything illegal in the drinks, he would test positive for it" - Patrick McEnroe defends Djokovic over mystery drink scandal

Read full article on original website
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
"She's got the ability to be at the top of the game for a long time" - Patrick McEnroe hopes Naomi Osaka finds the balance between tennis and mental health
Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Naomi Osaka's up-and-down tennis career and her limited appearances on tour. McEnroe hopes Osaka can soon find a balance between taking good care of her mental health and personal goals, while also ensuring she gives her best effort as a tennis player, following in the footsteps of Andre Agassi and Serena Williams in that regard.
"To get used to it you need matches" - Turin hard court 'fastest of the year' according to Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev admitted to struggling to get used to the courts in Turin as they are the fastest hard courts of the entire season. Medvedev struggled in his match against Rublev getting outplayed in crucial rallies with Rublev's power being very tricky to handle. He admitted that it takes time to get used to the courts because they are the fastest on the Tour:
"I'm not really that much in a rush, to be honest" - Tsitsipas relaxed on World No.1 hunt after Djokovic defeat
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he's not in a rush to become number one after that chance was snatched away by Djokovic. Tsitsipas needed to win all of his matches in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals but he lost his first match played against Djokovic. The Greek player could not overcome Djokovic who once again proved better in a match that wasn't as close as their Paris clash recently.
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Murray on battling nerves after long career: "I think a few nerves are good - it helps to sharpen your senses"
Andy Murray sat down with Hello Magazine to talk about several topics including his family, Federer's retirement and more. Murray had a solid season where he solidified his place in the top 50 of the tennis rankings but he didn't do as much as he hoped too. Next year will be pivotal for his career as it might be the final 'good one' that he has left.
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"
Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
Djokovic and Nadal open up on rivalry: "I think we respect each other a lot and we push each other to the limit"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did a joint interview where they spoke about their rivalry with both praising the other. Both players have tremendous respect for each other and that's been proven over the years with them sharing some more praise in this interview. Djokovic called the rivalry which gave us 59 matches so far a privilege:
Clijsters, Blake and Roddick debate pickleball: "On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t"
Andy Roddick and several other former players debated the sudden rise of pickleball with Murray sceptical about it. The sport has seen a sudden spike in popularity this year with many former tennis players jumping onto the bandwagon. Judy Murray promotes the sport in the UK and she jokingly said that the sport could overtake tennis which seems far-fetched. Other former players like James Blake and Kim Clijsters became owners in the newly formed professional league for the sport.
Nadal on quality he admires most in Djokovic: "Doesn't matter how things are going, he always keeps going till the end and that's something very difficult"
Rafael Nadal admires Djokovic in some regards and leading up to the ATP Finals the Spaniard revealed what he admires most. They played 59 times so far in their career with Djokovic holding a slight 30-29 advantage. The rivalry is built upon tremendous respect between the players and Nadal shared ahead of the ATP Finals what qualities he admires about the Serbian:
"The effort of the US Open came with a bill to pay" - Corretja on "huge mental and physical demand" on Alcaraz after ascending to remarkable heights
Alex Corretja believes that Alcaraz's Paris injuries came at a cost of his tremendous 2022 season where he played a lot of tennis. Alcaraz had an amazing season where he won several huge events including the 2022 US Open and Alex Corretja believes it came with a cost. The Spanish Eurosport analyst talked about Alcaraz before the ATP Finals, noting:
Djokovic becomes first male player with 60 career wins over top three players
Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to have 60 career wins over players ranked inside the top three of the rankings at the moment of victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas became part of tennis history but not in the way he hopes to become. As number three in the world, his defeat gave Djokovic 60 career wins over players ranked in the top three at the moment of victory.
Auger-Aliassime responds to calls for reduced ATP calendar: "It’s about preparation and discipline to try to stay ready and to accept that's reality"
Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of cutting the ATP calendar wanting players to rather embrace the challenge. Sports schedules are always discussion topics in order to keep the athletes healthy as nobody wants to see them missing long times with injury. Some talk about the tennis season getting shorter arose but Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of that:
