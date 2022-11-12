Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight
TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. TOMORROW: Snow showers coming to an end early, but clouds and flurries stick around. Roads may be slick through...
abc17news.com
Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to concede in the Arizona Senate race. Masters on Tuesday joined other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. However, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has said little in public since losing the race. Her campaign team and the Arizona Republican Party have pushed people who voted by mail to verify that their ballot was accepted.
abc17news.com
ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special set to air on Nov. 22
Mid-Missouri got a taste of winter weather with its first accumulative snowfall of the season in mid-November. On Nov. 22, the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team will break down if this is a sign of more to come in the annual "ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special." The 30-minute special...
abc17news.com
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer as he pointed a gun at people at a business. St. Joseph police Cpt. Jeff Wilson says officers went to Altec Industries Monday night in response to a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot. Wilson says the man ignored several orders to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers. One officer shot the 32-year-old suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition. The officer involved in the shooting is a four-year veteran and has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.
abc17news.com
Alaska voters reject constitutional convention
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected calling a state constitutional convention. The question of whether to call a convention appears on the ballot every 10 years. It has in the past been defeated in lopsided votes and gotten little attention. But supporters of a convention saw an opening this year amid public frustration with the years-long legislative fights over what size the annual check paid to residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund should be. Some hoped to advocate for abortion restrictions or changes in how Alaska judges are picked. Opponents of a convention said a convention was unnecessary and risky. One opposition group reported raising more than $4.5 million in its bid to defeat the measure.
