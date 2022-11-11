Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Igloo season returns to Nortons Brewing Company for outdoor fun in Wichita
Being able to provide a unique experience can help set you apart from all the fun there is to be had in Wichita. When it comes to patio time, I’m not sure anybody has something more unique than Nortons Brewing Company and their garden igloos. If you’ve never heard...
adastraradio.com
The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 17
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smokefree life. Visit with the Reno County Health Department in downtown Hutchinson on November 17th during the Third Thursday event near Avenue A Park. Learn about KanQuit!, My Life My Quit, the Resist Program and make a pledge for a healthy lifestyle change on the Pledge Board. There will be free cider and cocoa at the table.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
adastraradio.com
Wildfire Task Force to Meet November 18
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Friday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, 2025 East Iron Avenue in Salina. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state,...
adastraradio.com
Several Kansas Communities to Benefit from Foundation for Rural Service Grants
KANSAS – Several Kansas communities, including Galva, Sterling and McPherson, have been named 2022 grant recipients by the Foundation for Rural Service. In all, 31 grants were announced totaling $142,000. In partnership with Mutual Telephone, Kids Cove in Sterling will receive $5,000 to purchase a robotics package to provide...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
adastraradio.com
Naming Meeting for Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative’s 7th Neighborhood is Tuesday Evening
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is meeting on Tuesday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Zone, 805 E. Ave. B, to discuss possible names for its newest featured neighborhood. Previously agreed upon, official boundaries for the neighborhood will stretch from K-61 west to Walnut Street,...
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Zoo to Kick-Off “12 Days of Giveaways” Next Week
The Sedgwick County Zoo will start off the holiday season with “12 Days of Giveaways,” beginning Friday, Nov. 18th. Different prizes will be given away each day, leading to the Ultimate Prize Package to be given away on Day 12 of the event. The Zoo will offer multiple...
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
adastraradio.com
Anderson Concerto Winner to Perform with Hutchinson Symphony in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Symphony Orchestra has announced Josue Coy Dick as the winner of the 2022 Anderson Concerto competition. He will be playing the First movement of the Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor with the Symphony at the upcoming Dreams of Christmas. Dick grew up...
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
wichitabyeb.com
The next stop on the Taste of Wichita: Doma
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is still going on until November 13. For our next stop, we visited Doma. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. Selfishly, I wanted to go there to do a Dining by the Alphabet visit with my daughter and also introduce my extended family to one of my favorite restaurants.
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
KWCH.com
Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Navy veteran is turning tragedy into something positive. She’s found a way to help other vets through a unique business. Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap.
adastraradio.com
Steve Ashcraft
Stephen Michael Ashcraft, 76, was freed from the grasp of dementia and was restored by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born at Grace Hospital in Hutchinson, KS, on May 3, 1946, to Vernon William and Virginia Blanche Carmichael Ashcraft. Steve attended Mitchell...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Community Blood Drives Nov. 28-30
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community blood drives will begin Monday, November 28 at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman Hutchinson, KS, and conclude on November 30th. The 3-day blood drives will help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients, and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. This year’s goal for the annual drive is to collect 287 units.
adastraradio.com
Barbara Hill
Barbara Hill passed away November 11, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1947, in Ponca City, OK, to Charlie and Virginia Musser. Barbara grew up in Ponca City, OK, Wichita Falls, TX, and Salina. She married Dennis Hogan, in Salina; they later divorced. Barbara and...
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
adastraradio.com
Johnnie Lee Cheeks, Jr.
Johnnie “Junebug” Lee Cheeks, Jr. entered the Gates of Glory on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 27, 1958, in Great Bend, Kansas to Johnnie Cheeks, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Robinson) Cheeks. Johnnie attended Larned High School, Larned, KS. After graduating,...
