Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Reward of $7,500 offered for information in Jeremy Logan homicide case in Mount Vernon
More reward money and less time to claim it mark a new strategy by Westchester County Crime Stoppers to help police solve major crimes in the county. The effort was unveiled Monday as the head of the group joined Mount Vernon officials and the victim's relatives in announcing a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing last year of Jeremy Logan. It is the largest reward offered by the group, which previously had limited most rewards to $2,000.
YAHOO!
Grand jury proceedings begin in Louisiana State Police involved death of Ronald Greene
Three years after the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene, two of the three Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene's violent arrest may soon be criminally charged. Grand jury proceedings for former LSP Troopers Dakota Demoss and Kory York convened Monday at the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville, with witnesses recounting the events surrounding Greene's death.
Comments / 0