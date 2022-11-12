More reward money and less time to claim it mark a new strategy by Westchester County Crime Stoppers to help police solve major crimes in the county. The effort was unveiled Monday as the head of the group joined Mount Vernon officials and the victim's relatives in announcing a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing last year of Jeremy Logan. It is the largest reward offered by the group, which previously had limited most rewards to $2,000.

