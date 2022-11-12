Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Shares What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jon Moxley during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, who defends against MJF at Full Gear on November 19th. “I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Peacock Adds More Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wWw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fight Club 241 – 11/12/22. Jack Jester collides with BT Gunn. Rhio...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Reflects On What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
On October 12, 1992, Bret defeated Ric Flair for the WWE Title, capping off a successful career that saw him win the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. The initial reign for the championship would last 174 days. In a recent interview with The Ringer, The Hitman discussed Survivor...
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
wrestlingrumors.net
Brand New: Former WWE Personality Announces New Wrestling Promotion
He has the background. There are all kinds of wrestling promotions in the world today and some of them have quite the name recognition. Those would be the bigger promotions around, with names like WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling being the biggest in America. At the same time, there are several promotions that are trying to make their mark and now a well known wrestling personality is trying his hand at doing just that.
